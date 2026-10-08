Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 5?
The best of the best are beginning to separate from the pack near the midway point of the 2026 season.
At the wide receiver spot, 10 different players have already eclipsed the 500 yard mark.
Surprisingly, or maybe not, the same four players continue to make up the top-4 for the third straight week.
Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 5?
1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Season Stats: 5 Games, 44 catches, 823 yards, 9 TDs
Smith is on top of the country for the second straight week after 11 catches for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 31-14 win against Iowa.
The Heisman contender has back-to-back games with 200+ receiving yards, after never breaking that mark in the first 32 games of his record-setting career.
Somehow, Smith is getting even better.
2. Jesse Legree, Oregon State
Season Stats: 5 Games, 28 catches, 741 yards, 9 TDs
Legree is the surprise of this list, as the true freshman came out of nowhere to push for the FBS lead in receiving yards. He's recorded five straight games with 100+ yards to begin his career.
Last Saturday, Legree hauled in 5 receptions for 156 yards and 3 touchdowns. He's averaging 26.5 yards per catch.
3. KJ Duff, Rutgers
Season Stats: 5 Games, 33 catches, 628 yards, 7 TDs
Duff was relatively quiet in a blowout loss to Indiana, recording a season-low 4 catches for 78 yards. He was held out of the end zone for the first time this season.
4. Malachi Toney, Miami
Season Stats: 5 Games, 39 catches, 604 yards, 6 TDs
Toney couldn't get anything going despite Miami handling Clemson on the road. He only caught 5 passes for 40 yards, with none going longer than 17 yards.
This was his first game without a touchdown in 2026.
5. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
Season Stats: 5 Games, 37 catches, 603 yards, 3 TDs
Hernandez didn't have to do much as Wake Forest rolled over Stanford. In the blowout win, he recorded 7 receptions for 87 yards.
6. Anthony Evans III, Mississippi State
Season Stats: 5 Games, 40 catches, 574 yards, 5 TDs
Evans III is a new addition to the list after back-to-back games with 100+ yards. In Mississippi State's loss to Alabama, he totaled a season-high 12 catches for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The senior has broken the 100-yard mark in 4 of his 5 appearances, and already has more touchdowns than last year.
7. Chris Marshall, Arkansas
Season Stats: 5 Games, 35 catches, 549 yards, 2 TDs
Following two straight games with 100+ yards, Marshall and Arkansas' offense couldn't find a rhythm against Texas A&M.
Marshall still caught 7 receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.
8. Collin Dixon, Illinois
Season Stats: 5 Games, 40 catches, 546 yards, 8 TDs
Dixon got back on track with 10 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Purdue. He's scored at least once in 4 of 5 games, and has 3 100-yard performances.
9. Cayden Lee, Missouri
Season Stats: 5 Games, 35 catches, 422 yards, 4 TDs
Lee is quickly turning into Missouri's most reliable wide receiver. He caught 8 passes for 110 yards as the Tigers upset No. 8 Florida.
The senior pass-catcher already has a career-high 4 touchdowns and is on pace for a 1,000-yard season.
10. Kelby Valsin, Florida Atlantic
Season Stats: 5 Games, 40 catches, 512 yards, 5 TDs
Valsin starred in Florida Atlantic's stomping of Texas Southern, catching 7 passes for 126 yards and 3 touchdowns.
After recording 6 catches for 56 yards in 3 years at Texas Tech, Valsin is in the middle of a breakout year.
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