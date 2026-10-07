David Pollack Issues Apology, Declares Best Player in College Football

College football analyst David Pollack reversed his early-season stance on college football's best player, apologizing to Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith after the junior's 206-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 31-14 win at Iowa.

In a clip he shared to social media, Pollack said, "Jeremiah Smith, I'm sorry. I was wrong. You were right. He's the best player on the planet now. It's abundantly clear."

Jeremiah Smith breaks Ohio State records

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) warms up during the NCAA football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith caught 11 passes for 206 yards at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 3, one week after a 12-catch, 217-yard outing against Illinois. He's the first Ohio State receiver with back-to-back 200-yard games and the second in Big Ten history, joining former Indiana receiver Ty Fryfogle.

His 57-yard touchdown in the third quarter was the 36th of his career, moving him past Chris Olave's school record of 35. On the Buckeyes' next possession, the Chaminade-Madonna product passed Emeka Egbuka's record of 205 career receptions.

The junior now holds all three major Ohio State career receiving marks with 207 catches, 3,381 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also leads the FBS with 823 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches this season.

"And this offense obviously is really, really dependent on him," Pollack said. But the Buckeyes also controlled the ball for 38:02 while Iowa averaged 1.9 yards per carry.

Why did David Pollack apologize?

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pollack took the other side of the receiver debate on Sept. 7, after Miami's Malachi Toney caught 12 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns against Stanford in the season opener. "I would rather have Malachi Toney than Jeremiah Smith," Pollack said at the time.

In August, he also posted that the separation between Smith and Texas receiver Cam Coleman was "a lot closer than you think." Barstool Sports personality Ohio's Tate resurfaced that post on Oct. 5 and called for a public apology, and Pollack replied that he'd already recorded one.

Toney, a Liberty City native, caught five of 10 targets for 40 yards in Miami's 41-13 win at Clemson, where defensive back Ashton Hampton contested several throws. "Malachi Toney actually looked a little human against Clemson, and you could tell size mattered," Pollack said.

Jeremiah Smith Heisman Trophy case

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) strikes a Heisman pose with offensive lineman Luke Montgomery (51) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pollack also named Smith his Heisman Trophy frontrunner. "Is he your Heisman frontrunner right now? Yeah, I think he has to be," he said.

Smith has at least 150 receiving yards and a touchdown in four of his five games, and those four 150-yard outings tie David Boston's 1998 Ohio State single-season record.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has climbed the Heisman race after throwing three touchdowns and running for another in a 56-23 win at Mississippi State.

Smith needs four more touchdown catches to pass Michigan's Braylon Edwards, who holds the Big Ten career record with 39.