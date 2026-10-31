Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 8?
Jeremiah Smith and Malachi Toney are in the top-3 wide receivers in the country late in the 2026 college football season, as one would expect.
However, it's the No. 1 spot that is becoming more shocking week by week. True freshman Jesse Legree is having one of the best debuts of all time.
Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 8?
1. Jesse Legree, Oregon State
Season Stats: 7 Games, 46 catches, 1,040 yards, 14 TDs
Legree is on a record-setting pace. He held onto the top spot despite a week off. Legree has been that good.
2. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Season Stats: 7 Games, 52 catches, 984 yards, 12 TDs
There wasn't any movement at the No. 2 spot either, with Ohio State also on a BYE week. Smith is going to need to be even more productive down the stretch to unseat Legree.
3. Malachi Toney, Miami
Season Stats: 6 Games, 50 catches, 758 yards, 8 TDs
Toney has worked his way back into the top-3 after consecutive 100+ yard performances. In Miami's decimation of Pittsburgh, he racked up 16 catches for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns.
4. Umari Hatcher, Syracuse
Season Stats: 6 Games, 50 catches, 784 yards, 7 TDs
Hatcher broke the 100+ yard mark for the fourth straight game as Syracuse upset North Carolina. In seven games, he's already eclipsed his receiving numbers from the last four years.
5. Reed Harris, Arizona State
Season Stats: 6 Games, 41 catches, 653 yards, 8 TDs
Reed exploded in Arizona State's win over Kansas State. Just like the Sun Devils, he bounced back with 6 catches for 147 yards.
6. Isaiah Myers, Missouri State
Season Stats: 6 Games, 42 catches, 741 yards, 9 TDs
Myers stood out in Missouri State's loss to Delaware, recording 11 catches for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns.
7. KJ Duff, Rutgers
Season Stats: 6 Games, 42 catches, 741 yards, 9 TDs
Duff couldn't get it going as Rutgers was dominated by Northwestern. He was held to a season-low 3 catches for 33 yards.
8. Charlie Becker, Indiana
Season Stats: 7 Games, 39 catches, 694 yards, 8 TDs
Indiana's entire offense was out of sync in a shaky performance against Michigan. That was detrimental to Becker, who only caught 3 passes for 32 yards.
9. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
Season Stats: 7 Games, 49 catches, 720 yards, 4 TDs
Hernandez is coming off a BYE week where he had valuable time to heal. He barely played in Wake Forest's win against Cal earlier this month, so it'll be interesting to see if he's a full go on Saturday.
10. Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic
Season Stats: 7 Games, 49 catches, 720 yards, 4 TDs
Messer scored 5 total touchdowns in Florida Atlantic's 51-49 victory against Rice, with two of those scores coming on punt returns. He caught 12 passes for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns, and scored on the ground.