Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 8?

Jeremiah Smith and Malachi Toney are in the top-3 wide receivers in the country late in the 2026 college football season, as one would expect.

However, it's the No. 1 spot that is becoming more shocking week by week. True freshman Jesse Legree is having one of the best debuts of all time.

Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 8?

1. Jesse Legree, Oregon State

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jesse Legree (12) avoids a tackle by Colorado State Rams linebacker Oumar Diomande (2) in the second half at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 7 Games, 46 catches, 1,040 yards, 14 TDs

Legree is on a record-setting pace. He held onto the top spot despite a week off. Legree has been that good.

2. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Season Stats: 7 Games, 52 catches, 984 yards, 12 TDs

There wasn't any movement at the No. 2 spot either, with Ohio State also on a BYE week. Smith is going to need to be even more productive down the stretch to unseat Legree.

3. Malachi Toney, Miami

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 6 Games, 50 catches, 758 yards, 8 TDs

Toney has worked his way back into the top-3 after consecutive 100+ yard performances. In Miami's decimation of Pittsburgh, he racked up 16 catches for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns.

4. Umari Hatcher, Syracuse

Season Stats: 6 Games, 50 catches, 784 yards, 7 TDs

Hatcher broke the 100+ yard mark for the fourth straight game as Syracuse upset North Carolina. In seven games, he's already eclipsed his receiving numbers from the last four years.

5. Reed Harris, Arizona State

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris (3) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 6 Games, 41 catches, 653 yards, 8 TDs

Reed exploded in Arizona State's win over Kansas State. Just like the Sun Devils, he bounced back with 6 catches for 147 yards.

6. Isaiah Myers, Missouri State

Season Stats: 6 Games, 42 catches, 741 yards, 9 TDs

Myers stood out in Missouri State's loss to Delaware, recording 11 catches for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns.

7. KJ Duff, Rutgers

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) makes a catchas USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) defends during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 6 Games, 42 catches, 741 yards, 9 TDs

Duff couldn't get it going as Rutgers was dominated by Northwestern. He was held to a season-low 3 catches for 33 yards.

8. Charlie Becker, Indiana

Season Stats: 7 Games, 39 catches, 694 yards, 8 TDs

Indiana's entire offense was out of sync in a shaky performance against Michigan. That was detrimental to Becker, who only caught 3 passes for 32 yards.

9. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

Oct 10, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Jack Foley (10) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 7 Games, 49 catches, 720 yards, 4 TDs

Hernandez is coming off a BYE week where he had valuable time to heal. He barely played in Wake Forest's win against Cal earlier this month, so it'll be interesting to see if he's a full go on Saturday.

10. Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic

Season Stats: 7 Games, 49 catches, 720 yards, 4 TDs

Messer scored 5 total touchdowns in Florida Atlantic's 51-49 victory against Rice, with two of those scores coming on punt returns. He caught 12 passes for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns, and scored on the ground.