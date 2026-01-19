Why Fernando Mendoza’s dad won’t stand up during CFP national championship

Fernando Mendoza and the No. 1-seed Indiana Hoosiers are set to face off against the No. 10-seed Miami Hurricanes on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship, for what would be the program's first title in college football.

Mendoza, 22, has easily emerged as the biggest story of the college football season. The Miami native went from a two-star recruit who started his career at Cal as the No. 2,149th player in the country, to being the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In addition to his rise to stardom on the field, which has seen him throw for 3,349 yards and 41 touchdowns to just six interceptions en route to winning the Heisman Trophy and just about every other award, Mendoza has won over the hearts of college football fans.

His interviews bring a passion and authenticity that is rarely found in sports, and now fans have found another reason to love him and his family.

As shared in an interview with ESPN, Mendoza's father, who shares his namesake, never stands during games. The reason for this is that Mendoza's mother, Elsa, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 15 years ago.

"Yeah, it's for sure a conscious effort," Mendoza said when asked if his dad purposely doesn't stand to support his mother. "I can get a little emotional right now, but it means a lot to him. Him always staying by my mom's side. My mom has taught me so much, my father's taught me so much about love as well. Everybody has their why and my mom is my why."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza answers questions at Media Day during the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The stakes for Monday night's game were already high, but Mendoza has quite a few personal stakes.

Not only can he lead Indiana to the first 16-0 season in FBS history and its first college football title ever, but he is playing down the road from where he grew up. Mendoza, who attended Columbus High School, has been open about being a Miami fan as a kid, while also revealing how frequently he was on campus as a kid.

Monday evening not only gives him a chance to win the big game in front of those close to them, but it can serve as a statement to Miami who passed on him as a recruit.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. The Hoosiers are heading into the game as 7.5-point favorites.