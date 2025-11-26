Nick Saban calls one college football fanbase ‘psychotic’ ahead of Rivalry Week
Rivalry week always brings out the craziest and most passionate corners of every college football fanbase. With bragging rights and postseason consequences on the line across the country, prepare for a Week 14 slate full of tension. But there's one program that Nick Saban believes needs to take just a little bit of pressure off their final game of the year.
There is rivalry game facing more pressure than the Big Ten crown jewel between Michigan and Ohio State, taking place this year at the Big House. The details are the stuff of mystery, Ohio Statem loser of four straigt against UM, is undefeated in 2025, coming off a national title and has not lost since falling at home to the Wolverines a year ago. Meanwhile, Michigan has two losses to their name this season and need a home win over Ohio State to salvage their postseason hopes.
With the 2024-25 championship in their back pocket, and Ryan Day now possessing four straight losses to the bitter rival in Maize and Blue, there's a sentiment around Ohio State that the Buckeyes would prefer to get the Michigan monkey off their back and beat the Wolverines vs. winning a second straight title. Nick Saban caught wind of this idea and emphasized that he believes Buckeye fans are truly nuts.
"You know, I said it last year, these Ohio State fans, they're psychotic about this, man," Saban said on the Pat McAfee Show when previewing the rivalry matchup. "They all need to go and see a doctor or something." The Hall of Fame coach did not hold back on one of college football's biggest rivalries.
Nick Saban values championships over rivalry wins
"I'd rather win the national championship than beat Michigan, that's just me," Saban added in his best Floyd Gondolli impression. "Although I'd love to beat Michigan, don't get me wrong. When I was at Ohio State, that last year, we beat 'em up there, similar situation except in reverse. They were ranked really high, we had already lost twice."
Nick Saban spent a season as the Ohio State defensive backs coach, so don't question whether he's justified to speak on the Buckeye fanbase. He's just saying to the OSU team — don't let these kookoo fans get under your skin, just go out and ball.
"When you play in these games, especially on the road, which Ohio State's going to do, you have to have resiliency because it's going to be difficult to play on the road," Saban explained. "But that difficulty is what creates an opportunity to have a great win."
Though Ohio State will be a favorite on the road, in all likelihood, a win over Michigan and on the Wolverines' home field would be the sweetest of the season, for sure.