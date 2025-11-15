Arch Manning's massive NIL drop puts Texas QB under scrutiny
Texas quarterback Arch Manning's NIL earnings have drawn scrutiny throughout his college football career, but for different reasons. Manning's NIL deals are not made publc, but projections provide a reliable guage of the Texas star's potential earnings.
Despite entering his first college football season as a starter, Manning's NIL projections by On3 were a massive $6.8 million. Manning's NIL projections were the highest of any college football player heading into the season.
Manning's NIL estimates have taken a massive hit in recent months amid the star's inconsistent play. Heading into the Texas-Georgia game, Manning's NIL value is projected at $3.6 million, per On3. Manning's NIL projections have dropped by a sizable $3.2 million since the start of the college football season.
This drop puts Manning behind Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, who now has the highest NIL projections in college football at $4.2 million, via On3. On3 estimates that Manning's NIL value has dropped $1.2 million over the last 10 weeks.
Manning has a projected roster value of $1.6 million, which represents the quarterback's potential earnings from Texas. The larger NIL projections include Manning's endorsement deals with notable companies like Warby Parker, Vuori and Red Bull.
Arch Manning has faced backlash for a plethora of commercials amid his slow start at Texas
The Texas quarterback has received backlash for his NIL deals when compared to his production this college football season. Yet, it has been a bit of a perfect storm for Manning.
The signal-caller opted to remain at Texas as the backup quarterback behind Quinn Ewers for his first two college seasons. While Manning was the Longhorns QB2, the star largely avoided interviews and NIL deals.
Heading into the college football season, Manning hit the gas a bit, increasing his visibility and a typical college football Saturday shows the quarterback in commercials for brands like Warby Parker and Vuori among others. The plan backfired when Manning struggled out of the gate.
Manning's play has improved in recent weeks and remains one of the most marketable college athletes despite his drop in valuation. The quarterback's NIL deals include Uber, Raising Cane's, Vuori, Red Bull and Warby Parker.
These NIL deals allow for Manning and other NFL prospects not to feel pressured to turn pro too soon. Manning can still make significant money at Texas before eventually entering the NFL draft.
Through his first nine starts, Manning still has solid stats throwing for 2,123 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 62.7% of passes during the 2025 season. Manning also has 203 rushing yards and six TDs on the ground.