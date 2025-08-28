Arizona State duo Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson team up on NIL sneaker deal
Ahead of their 2025 season opener on Aug. 30, Arizona State duo Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson have further joined forces in a new NIL partnership.
The quarterback and wide receiver combo for the No. 11-ranked Sun Devils are the latest NIL brand ambassadors for adidas. As signees of Arizona State's official footwear and apparel partner, Leavitt and Tyson will continue to wear adidas products on and off the football field.
One of the top duos in the country, Leavitt and Tyson - the reigning Big 12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year and Offensive Newcomer of the Year respectively - are both on the preseason watch lists for quarterback and wide receiver award honors.
MORE: LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt headline new NIL campaign
Leavitt accounted for a Arizona State freshman record of 3,328 yards in total offense while leading the Sun Devils to their first outright conference title since 1996 and to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. A third-team All-American, Tyson caught 75 balls for more than 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Leavitt and Tyson are the latest NIL signings by adidas that include Ohio State sophomore sensation Jeremiah Smith, Nebraska star quarterback Dylan Raiola and LSU commit Tristen Keys, among others. The brand's NFL roster includes the like of Patrick Mahomes, Micah Parsons, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Travis Hunter and Aaron Rodgers.
The No. 11 Sun Devils open the season on Aug. 30 when they host Northern Arizona.
Read more from College Football HQ
Texas QB Arch Manning joins forces with leading eyewear brand in NIL deal
Jeremiyah Love, Caleb Downs, Cade Klubnik, Bryce Underwood team up in NIL campaign
Auburn QB Jackson Arnold's latest NIL deal reimagines rolling Toomer’s Corner