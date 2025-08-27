Jeremiyah Love, Caleb Downs, Cade Klubnik, Bryce Underwood team up in NIL campaign
Ahead of the college football season, NIL mainstay brand CELSIUS has expanded their star-studded athlete roster with four of the nation's top players.
Preseason All-Americans Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame, Caleb Downs of Ohio State and Cade Klubnik of Clemson plus top recruit and Michigan's freshman starting quarterback Bryce Underwood have teamed up to support the energy drink brand's LIVE. FIT. GO.TM campaign.
The four stars will be featured together in a 30-second commercial and 15-second individual cuts, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their daily grinds on and off the field as student-athletes. The new brand ambassadors follow in the footsteps of the CELSIUS' signings of now-NFL rookies including Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Jalen Milroe, Emeka Egbuka and Dillon Gabriel a season ago.
"As a running back, staying explosive and energized throughout workouts is key," Love shared. "CELSIUS has become a go-to part of my training routine and gives me that extra push I need. Whether it’s early morning workouts or long days of practice and film, it helps me lock in and stay energized."
While the beverage industry overall - and energy in particular - are competitive at every level of sports marketing, college athletes across the country have engaged with these brands at a rapid rate. CELSIUS' new class of star student-athletes reflect their growing footprint in the collegiate space that includes the brand's widely successful CELSIUS University paid student ambassador program on more than 80 campuses.
"I only like to work with brands that I actually use and trust. CELSIUS is something I’ve had in my routine for a while now, and has been a key part of helping me feel my best," Love continued. "I’m always looking for ways to perform at a high level, and that’s what the brand is all about."
As upperclassmen stars for top-10 teams, Love, Klubnik and Downs are among the most prolific NIL ambassadors of the offseason, heading into the Fall campaign. With their pick of brands, it sounds like a mix of strategy and authenticity was at the heart of adding CELSIUS to their diverse brand portfolios.
"The CELSIUS brand was an easy choice to work with because of the company they are and what they represent," Klubnik added. "As an athlete who lives a life of early mornings, late nights, film room sessions, class, and lots of practices, I am physically and mentally drained a lot. Celsius has been a tool for me to be my best self by energizing me, while also putting good ingredients into my body."
As a defending National Champion, Downs had the unique opportunity to return to school and engage in even more NIL opportunities, leveraging the on-field success of 2024 to garner additional interest in his brand ambassadorship opportunities.
"Celsius fits right into my daily grind," Downs said. "I’ll usually grab one before lifts or conditioning because it gives me energy without the crash. It helps to keep me sharp, push through workouts, and keeps my body feeling fueled on long practice days. It’s definitely become part of my routine the same way film and recovery are."
The star safety premiered a new podcast - alongside his Indianapolis Colts wide receiver brother, Josh - highlighting what it's like to be an athlete in the NIL era. He now adds another brand partnership to explore deeper on his digital series.
"Balancing NIL with defending a National Championship comes down to discipline and priorities," Downs continued. "At the end of the day, football always comes first, our team, our preparation, and making sure I’m doing my part on the field. NIL opportunities are great, but I treat them like an extension of what I’m already doing. If I manage my time right and stay focused, I can handle both without letting anything take away from our goal of winning another title."
Downs' new-found rival to the north at Michigan - freshman sensation Bryce Underwood - knows a thing or two about NIL, even at his young age. With rumors of a four-year, $12.5 million deal with the Wolverines, the top quarterback prospect is already balancing the expectations of a passionate fanbase with the demands of a student-athlete in the NIL era.
“I’ve kept things really simple," Underwood shared, regarding his NIL experience so far. "I keep the main things the priority in my life. It’s school, football and family for me and we make sure nothing interferes with those three.”
These new roster additions on the football gridiron follow-up CELSIUS' March Madness campaign - including one player from each men’s and women’s tournament teams - on the basketball hardwood.
The brand's LIVE. FIT. GO.TM campaign will live across national TV, digital platforms and social
media throughout the 2025 football season, with additional integrations on college campuses and in
local markets.
