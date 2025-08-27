College Football HQ

LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt headline new NIL campaign

Powerade returns for third season with a new roster of college football stars

Michael Ehrlich

Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) throws a pass during the first half against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium. The Tigers defeat the Bears 44-31.
Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) throws a pass during the first half against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium. The Tigers defeat the Bears 44-31. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Four of the top college football players in the country are coming together to star together in a new NIL campaign for a global powerhouse.

The The Coca-Cola Company-owned brand Powerade have refreshed their "It Takes More" campaign - returning for the third season - with a star-studded athlete roster including LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa and Georgia running back Nate Frazier. 

All top 2026 NFL Draft prospects, the quartet of college stars are featured in a 30-second commercial highlighting the personal motivations that fuel their drive to succeed, according to Powerade. Nussmeier returns to Powerade's transfer portal era NIL roster from a season ago that included former Georgia quarterback - now Miami - Carson Beck, former USC - now Georgia - wide receiver Zachariah Branch, Florida State - now LSU - defensive end Patrick Payton and former Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, now of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Playing at LSU means every snap is in the spotlight, and that comes with a ton of pressure," said Nussmeier. For me, it’s all about staying focused, putting in the work every day and proving I can rise to the occasion when it counts. As you’ll see in this new campaign, POWERADE has played a key role in fueling me with more – more focus, more drive, and more determination to become the player I know I can be.”

The brand is extending their latest campaign by teaming up with more than 35 additional NIL athletes across the country to highlight additional social media content this season. That full roster is expected to be revealed at a later date.

Powerade will also host a "Tailgate Tour" with on-site game day activations - including hydration stations, giveaways and exclusive athlete appearances - at top schools across the country including LSU, Georgia, Arizona State and Iowa.

Nussmeier and Leavitt - for their respective No. 9 and No. 11-ranked squads - are featured among the top quarterbacks in the country and among the watch lists for the Davey O’Brien, Manning and Maxwell awards, among others.

Powerade is the Official Hydration Partner for more than 20 college programs across the country and professional athletes such as Simone Biles, Alex Morgan and Lamine Yamal, among others.

