Auburn QB Jackson Arnold's latest NIL deal reimagines rolling Toomer’s Corner
One of the most famous traditions in college sports gets a refresh through a new NIL partnership starring Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold.
The Oklahoma transfer and now Auburn QB1 is the face of a new campaign from DUDE Wipes - the first flushable wipe marketed to men - the "Official Victory Wipe" of the Tigers. Arnold will be featured across social media and in marketing in humorous content educating fans about the proper form required to launch toilet paper into the trees as part of their school ritual of rolling Toomer’s Corner.
The new partnership and "TP for the Trees" campaign - coordinated by Playfly Sports Properties and Playfly Max - aims to inspire fans to toss their toilet paper into the trees while saving DUDE Wipes for the restroom.
“I’m pumped to help bring DUDE Wipes into the Auburn family,” said Arnold. “It’s a fun brand that doesn’t take itself too seriously and ties to a great tradition at Auburn.”
The Shark Tank-alum and Mark Cuban-invested brand, DUDE Wipes is a locker room favorite of football players across the country. Through the partnership with Auburn, the brand will be featured across Jordan-Hare Stadium and courtside in Neville Arena, provide product sampling after Tiger wins, among other on-campus activations.
"At DUDE Wipes, we're at war (eagle) with toilet paper every day because wet cleans better than
dry," said Ryan Meegan Co-Founder and CMO at DUDE Wipes. "So when the opportunity presented itself to partner with the Auburn family, we couldn't pass it up. Rolling Toomer's is one of
the best traditions in all of college sports and puts toilet paper back where it belongs - with the
trees. So we're excited for Auburn and college football fans all over to ditch the TP for DUDE
Wipes."
Arnold - a Texas-native, former five-star recruit and Gatorade National Football Player of the Year in high school - passed for 1,421 yards and 12 TD as a sophomore last season at Oklahoma, before transferring to Auburn. He returns to the Lone Star State when Arnold and the Tigers kick off their 2025 season under the lights on Friday Aug. 30 at Baylor.
