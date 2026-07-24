College Football's No. 2 RB Recruit Cashes In With Historic NIL Deal After Major Move

One of the most important college football recruits to give his commitment to an SEC program will also be one of the highest paid when he puts on a uniform.

David Gabriel Georges, the consensus five-star prospect and No. 2 ranked running back in America, gave his pledge to Tennessee this week in one of the most consequential recruiting decisions made in the 2027 cycle.

And when all is said and done, it will be one of the most expensive.

DGG is about to get paid

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Tennessee is about to open the coffers for Gabriel Georges, with an arrangement to pay the running back about $2 million in his freshman football season, On3 Sports reported.

Gabriel Georges’ contract with the Volunteers will pay him about $6 million over the next three years, with an average of $2 million per year over that deal, in addition to travel benefits for his family, who will visit from Canada to watch him play.

As a result, the running back could end up being the highest-paid player at his position in college football in the modern NIL era when adding up all the dollars and cents.

It was an SEC vs. Big Ten battle down the line

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Ohio State was Tennessee’s primary competition for Gabriel Georges throughout his recruitment, and while it boasted program success and stability, it looked like the Vols came out with the better financial arrangement.

Buckeyes running backs coach Carlos Locklyn had developed a long-term relationship with the prospect, meeting with his family, and hosting him to Columbus several times.

But insider reporting estimated that Ohio State’s offer was in the neighborhood of just over $1 million per year, with an expectation that the figure would rise once he got to college, owing to the school’s relationship with Nike.

Still, that didn’t appear to be enough to beat out Big Orange in the bidding war, and Gabriel Georges became first five-star recruiting gain in the 2027 class.

He should be worth the money

Gabriel Georges quickly emerged as one of the most sought-after running backs in the 2027 recruiting cycle after piling up yards at Baylor School in Chattanooga.

Few tailbacks have the skill set that he brings to an offense, presenting as a rusher with explosive raw power into the line, a violent running style in close quarters around would-be tacklers, and a burst of speed and lateral agility to get into the open field and out-race defenders.

(On3)