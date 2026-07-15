Elite 5-Star Georgia Commit Named No. 1 RB in Latest College Football Recruiting Rankings

The centerpiece of Kirby Smart’s recruiting effort in the 2027 cycle has just been named the single best player in the country at his position.

Kemon Spell, the five-star running back who was once a Big Ten commitment before flipping over to Georgia this year, is America’s best player at the position right now.

The nation’s best running back?

That’s according to the latest national prospect rankings as compiled and revealed by Rivals recruiting analysts when judging how the 2027 class stacks up this summer.

Georgia moved in quickly

Originally a Penn State commitment, Spell reversed course after that school’s 3-3 start last season and the sudden exit of head coach James Franklin, resulting in a national search for a new landing spot, and the Bulldogs immediately emerged as a frontrunner.

Smart and his crew established quick and consistent communication with Spell, set up visits, and built a personal connection with the prospect, who ultimately became Georgia’s first five-star commitment in the 2027 class.

“I’m home, man. I’m not going nowhere… I ain’t leaving,” Spell said to DawgNation of his loyalty to the Bulldogs, who with his pledge secured a five-star prospect in each of the last 14 recruiting cycles, the longest such run for any SEC school.

DGG comes in at No. 2

David Gabriel Georges, the highest-ranked uncommitted running back prospect in the 2027 class, comes in as the No. 2 back in the nation, according to the Rivals300 rankings.

It looks like a two-school race with about a week remaining in his recruitment, as Ohio State and Tennessee set up an SEC vs. Big Ten battle down to the wire.

Landen Williams-Callis, who is set to pick among a group of elite college football finalists soon, placed third in the national player rankings.

A top-flight RB recruit

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spell has dominated the conversation around the running back position for as long as the 2027 recruiting class has been a topic of discussion.

A compact, explosive skill weapon who blends power, lateral agility, and elusiveness, Spell runs with a naturally low pad level and an outstanding center of gravity, bouncing off tacklers and finishing runs with violence.

Spell presents with excellent vision out of the backfield, has change of direction ability in tight spaces, and accelerates quickly into the second level with true home run speed.

A proven workhouse, the McKeesport (Pa.) product piled up serious production on the field, posting consecutive 1,600-plus yard seasons with 68 total touchdowns over three years, despite missing some time with an injury as a junior.

Heading into next season, he just might be the best incoming running back in America.