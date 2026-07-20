Historic College Football Powerhouse Projected to Lose Race for Nation's No. 2 RB Recruit

We’re just two days away from the most important running back still on the market making his final commitment decision, and while the race has narrowed to a pair of elite college football powers, one may have just taken the decisive advantage.

Consensus five-star and No. 2 nationally ranked tailback prospect David Gabriel Georges is the subject of an intense SEC vs. Big Ten recruiting battle , and while one of those programs was thought to have the lead, it turns out the other one now might.

SEC vs. Big Ten face off

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Ohio State and Tennessee remain the big two on the block for Georges as he ponders his recruitment, and while most experts have been high on the Buckeyes in this race, one new expert projection is now suddenly siding with the Vols.

Tennessee is now predicted to earn Georges’ eventual commitment with 70 percent likelihood, according to a new pick logged by On3 Sports insider Pete Nakos.

That could be very good news for Tennessee fans, given Nakos has a 98 percent accuracy rate when making his commitment predictions.

Still, his view represents a departure from the consensus among those experts, as the other three Rivals insiders to post their predictions still favor Ohio State, albeit by less of a margin, with about 65 percent expectation.

Both are making serious pitches

Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn has forged what insiders believe to be the most developed bond with Georges of any coach, with their relationship going back to when Locklyn was still at Oregon, and he hasn’t let up since then.

Georges plays in the Volunteer State, starring at Baylor School in Chattanooga, and was recently named Mr. Tennessee in football, emerging as a potent rusher with the power and violence to navigate through traffic and explosive speed to break out in open field.

It’ll be an expensive decision

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Whoever does finally land Georges will be putting up some serious money.

The nation’s second-best running back is expected to become the first $1 million recruit at his position, with a total projected payout of somewhere shy of $2 million when adding in all the dollars and cents when he gets to school.

Tennessee is leaning more towards the $2 million figure on the back of its recent association with Adidas, while Ohio State, a Nike school, is expected to get very near to that or match it, but only once he gets to college.

When does it become official?

Georges is poised to announce his commitment at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, July 22.

It’s down to the Buckeyes and Vols.

(Rivals)