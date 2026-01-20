Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza makes NIL announcement after Miami win

One of the positives of the NIL era is that top players have the ability to capitalize in the moment on athletic success. Obviously, few are enjoying the fruits of that success more than Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza. On3 sports values Mendoza's NIL profile at $2.6 million, but it's same to say that winning the Heisman and completing an undefeated 16-0 season certainly has boosted his stock.

On3 notes that Mendoza has an ongoing NIL deal with Adidas, but every NIL deal doesn't have to be a blockbuster national campaign, even for a top player like Mendoza. And in the immediate aftermath of Indiana's CFP title win over Miami, Mendoza is already at work.

Mendoza's new NIL addition

The Heisman winner posted an Instagram story hyping a Wednesday autograph session at Dick's Sporting Goods in Bloomington. Noted within the story was that Mendoza is partnering with the chain.

Fans have a chance to meet IU's Fernando Mendoza on Wednesday at Dick's Sporting Goods in Bloomington. 250 wristbands will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. https://t.co/hHqi1cjiMe — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) January 20, 2026

As reported, those wishing to secure an autograph on Wednesday will likely have some work ahead. The store plans to distribute 250 wristbands for participation in the Wednesday evening autograph session.

For its part, Dick's is selling custom Mendoza items on its website and likely in regionally appropriate stores. While most of the items involve Mendoza's Heisman Trophy victory, the Dick's website displays Indiana national championship gear.

Other Mendoza NIL partners

Among Mendoza's other NIL partners, outside his massive deal with Adidas, are Epic Games, the company that produces Fortnite, Dr. Pepper, and Keurig. Given Mendoza's likely NFL Draft future, it's fair to expect his endorsement stable to continue to expand, albeit very likely at the professional level.

A bright future for Mendoza

Most NFL mock drafts are placing Mendoza as the probable No. 1 overall Draft pick. Granted, Mendoza does have another yet of collegiate eligibility, should he wish to use it, but after the season he just completed, it seems likely that he'll enter the NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the top pick in the Draft, are in need of a quarterback and with the decision of talented Oregon passer Dante Moore to return to school, Mendoza is not expected to have any serious challenge from another QB in the 2026 NFL Draft class atop the board of eligible players.

The NFL's rookie scale for the top overall Draft pick is just over $10 million, so suffice it to say that impressive as Mendoza's NIL war chest has become, he's probably looking to increase his profitability in the near future to even greater levels, although it'll require his move to the nextl level.