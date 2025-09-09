Major NIL hit for Sam Leavitt after Arizona State's disappointing Week 2 loss
Arizona State took an on-field hit after an upset loss at Mississippi State. That loss likely extends to the wallet for ASU QB Sam Leavitt. In On3.com's valuation estimates, Leavitt took a $383,000 drop to a valuation of $2.7 million. After a season where ASU delivered upsets and jumped the returning QB to a high valuation, the other shoe has now dropped for the Sun Devils.
Leavitt's NIL standing
Leavitt's decline of over 10% is one of the big NIL developments of the second week of the season. Even with the drop, Leavitt still remains 11th among college football QBs in valuation estimates. The fall does drop leavitt below Michigan QB Bryce Underwood, Oklahoma QB John Mateer, and Duke QB Darian Mensah.
Leavitt's Rise and Week 2 fall
Leavitt transferred over from Michigan State after a 2023 season as a reserve. In 2024, his explosion at quarterback was a big reason for the surprising rise of Arizona State to Big 12 champion and CFP participant. Leavitt passed for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Leavitt also rushed for 443 yards and five touchdowns.
Leavitt has struggled in 2025. He played reasonable well in Week 1's win over Northern Arizona, passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 73 yards and two more scores. But in Week 2, Leavitt struggled mightily with Mississippi State. He was 10 for 22 passing for just 82 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. Leavitt is at three touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season.
With the loss, Arizona State's hopes of a big season took a corresponding hit. ESPN's FPI gives Arizona State just a 3.1% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff this season. FPI projects the Sun Devils to just 6.4 wins for the season. The ESPN rating current places ASU 37th in the nation. On-field struggles could continue the disappointing Week 2 trend in valuation for Sam Leavitt.