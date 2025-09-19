Nike continues NIL push with signing of rising Big 12 quarterback
Apparel giant Nike added to its stable of NIL signings at quarterback with another standout performer-- Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson. Nike has turned its college football NIL focus to quarterbacks and the move into the Big 12 fits well with that league's outstanding passing numbers.
Recent Nike signings
Nike has been active in the NIL market recently at the QB position, with recent signings including LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State QB Drew Allar. Oddly, both QBs have had subpar starts to their season despite the recent NIL deals. Nussmeier currently ranked last among qualified SEC QBs in QB rating after throwing just three touchdowns to two interceptions through two weeks. Allar is 14th of 18 qualified Big Ten QBs in rating and is averaging just 7.1 yards per pass attempt so far this season.
Robertson's rise
Robertson started his college career at Mississippi State, where he signed under then-Bulldog coach Mike Leach. Robertson threw just 11 passes in the 2022 season before transferring to Baylor after Leach's death shortly after the end of the season.
Robertson saw some action in 2023 after Baylor's QBs struggled, but he threw just two touchdowns against four interceptions in six games. In 2024, he made a significant step forward, passing for 3,071 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading Baylor to the Texas Bowl after eight wins.
So far in 2025, Robertson has thrown for 1,070 yards and 10 touchdowns in the Bears' 2-1 start. He passed for over 400 yards in each of the season's first two games before seeing a lesser role against an FCS foe in Week 3.
Robertson's estimate NIL value with On3sports sits at $1.7 million. That figure ranks him 19th among current college QBs. If his on-field performance continues to shine, adding Nike to his stable of endorsements will almost certainly help his continued earning power.