Nike Signs Penn State QB Drew Allar to NIL Deal
On Thursday evening, Nike officially announced an NIL partnership with Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar.
In a statement, Nike said, "Allar’s partnership with Nike reflects the brand's continued commitment to inspiring and uplifting the next generation through partnerships, innovation, and storytelling that move the world forward through the power of sport."
Nike welcomed Allar to the brand's unmatched roster of NIL athletes with a flashy Instagram post. The picture showed Allar during last week's blowout win against the Nevada Wolfpack with the message, "Coming for the Lion's share."
The caption was short and sweet: "The Pride of Pennsylvania. Welcome to the family @drew.allar." Nittany Lions fans on social media were excited for the signal-caller as his profile continues to rise.
During last week's season-opening victory, Allar completed 22/26 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. Penn State currently sits at No. 2 in the AP and Coaches polls — right behind conference rival and Nike school, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
In addition to showing out with his play, the 21-year-old has shown his fashionable side. Allar is one of the swaggiest quarterbacks when it comes to his Nike accessories and gear on the field.
Meanwhile, off the field, Allar was recently handpicked to appear in a collaboration between Travis Kelce and American Eagle.
The sky is the limit for Allar and the Nittany Lions this season as they are poised to make a deep run in the College Football Playoffs. Even better, Allar is currently in the mix for the Heisman Trophy later this season.
But for now, Allar must focus on the task at hand. Penn State faces the FIU Panthers this Saturday, September 6. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the college football world and beyond.
