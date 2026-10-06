Tennessee 5-Star RB Commit David Gabriel Georges Announces Major NIL Deal

One of the most electric high school seniors in the nation had added to an already slated $6 million NIL payday with a new announcement. Running back David Gabriel Georges is a five-star recruit with all three major recruiting services and in fact is the No. 2 running back prospect in the nation per each service. Georges is committed to Tennessee and is already slated for a historic NIL payday. Now that payday is getting a little bigger.

Georges' New Deal

Georges announced his own NIL deal with Adidas. The massive athletic apparel giant has several other notable college football endorsements, including Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. Adidas also has several major athletic department deals in place as well, including at Tennessee.

5 ⭐️ RB David Gabriel Georges has announced he is signing with adidas.



Gabriel Georges is committed to Tennessee, which began its 10-year partnership with adidas this July.



He announced via Instagram on a social video with @ offball. pic.twitter.com/MVTod9QsA9 — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 5, 2026

The 5'11", 220 pound Georges has starred at Tennessee's Baylor School, where he entered from his native Canada. He's already made college football history, as he reportedly inked a three-year, $6 million NIL deal with Tennessee when he committed in July. That contract made Georges-- even before playing his first collegiate snap-- perhaps the highest-paid college football running back in history.

Tennessee's Top Recruit

Georges topped a combined 2800 rushing yards and racked up 41 touchdowns on the ground between his sophomore and junior seasons at Baylor School. In six games of his senior season, Georges has added another 852 rushing yards and 10 scores. Georges and Georgia commit Kemon Spell are consistently ranked as the top two running backs in the 2027 recruiting class, although Spell has apparently not commanded quite as much of an NIL payout as Georges.

The Vols and Adidas

Tennessee itself joined the Adidas fold earlier in 2026, after previously being affiliated with Nike. But a 10-year deal worth at least $10 million annually in cash and products will help the Tennessee NIL coiffers remain full and active. Adidas will also partner with athletes in all 20 varsity sports at Tennessee for their Adidas NIL Ambassador Network, a platform designed to help athletes monitize their personal brands.

But with Georges already approaching the eight-figure pay mark ahead of his first college snap, he's probably not a player who will need a lot of help monitizing his brand. Instead, Tennessee fans are awaiting their return on investment in the 2027 season. If DeSean Bishop runs the ball well-- and he certainly did in Week 5's 220 yard performance against Auburn-- Vol fans can barely wait to see what the history-making Georges can do next season.