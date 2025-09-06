Pat McAfee names college football QB who might be greatest freshman ever
Pat McAfee knows how to stir a crowd, and he did it again Saturday morning in Norman, Oklahoma. Broadcasting live with ESPN’s College GameDay, McAfee turned his attention toward Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood. With the Wolverines set to face the Sooners in a top-20 matchup, McAfee ignited the sparse Michigan faithful in attendance while drawing loud boos from the home crowd.
“In Michigan, with its deep, beautiful history, might have the greatest freshman quarterback in the history of college ball!” McAfee declared. It was a bold proclamation for Underwood, who has played just one collegiate game but already delivered a record-setting debut. His first start against New Mexico saw him throw for 251 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers, instantly placing him in the school’s history books.
Underwood, the consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, arrived in Ann Arbor with massive expectations. He became the first true freshman quarterback to start for the program since 2009, breaking in behind a storied position lineage and immediately landing on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26 before even playing a down.
Bryce Underwood’s Historic Start At Michigan
Underwood wasted no time showing why he was one of the most highly recruited players in recent memory. Against New Mexico, he completed 21-of-31 passes and found tight end Marlin Klein for his first career touchdown. His 251 passing yards broke the Michigan freshman debut record, giving him an immediate stamp of legitimacy.
The Wolverines’ coaching staff, led by Sherrone Moore, gave Underwood the keys just a week before the opener, bypassing sophomore Jadyn Davis and transfer Mikey Keene.
It was a decision rooted in his composure, arm talent and ability to adapt quickly in practice. That trust paid off as he looked poised from start to finish, controlling the tempo and keeping mistakes to a minimum.
Beyond the numbers, Underwood’s presence has already given Michigan fans hope for another sustained run of national contention. Following last year’s national championship and quarterback turnover, the Wolverines needed a fresh face capable of handling the spotlight. Underwood, barely 18 years old, seems ready to embrace it.
How Underwood Compares To Past Freshman Greats
McAfee’s statement, while provocative, places Underwood alongside an elite group of freshmen who changed college football. Trevor Lawrence at Clemson led his team to a national title in 2018, while Oklahoma’s Adrian Peterson rushed for nearly 2,000 yards in 2004. More recently, Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith posted 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024, while LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. dominated defensively in 2019.
Underwood’s candidacy for “greatest freshman ever” is still just beginning, but his resume is already unique. No other freshman quarterback has debuted as both a record-setter and video game cover athlete before their first season ended. His path, if sustained, could put him in the same conversation as those who defined eras.
The Wolverines’ clash with Oklahoma marks Underwood’s first real test against ranked competition, an environment that has historically made or broken promising freshmen. If he continues to thrive, the comparisons to Lawrence or Peterson will only grow louder.
McAfee’s bold claim might have been part showmanship, but it also captured the reality of college football’s new moment: a teenager from Belleville, Michigan, has a chance to redefine what’s possible in a freshman season. Underwood’s story is only starting, but the spotlight will not dim anytime soon.