Michigan Set to Name True Freshman Bryce Underwood As Starting Quarterback
The Michigan Wolverines are handing the keys to their offense over to true freshman Bryce Underwood.
According to reports on Sunday night, Underwood, the top recruit of the 2025 college class, will be under center for the Wolverines as they open their season at home on Saturday against New Mexico. An official announcement is expected on Monday.
With the news, Underwood is set to become just the fourth true freshman to ever start a season opener for Michigan, and the first to do it since 2009 when Tate Forcier was under center to start the year.
While it would be natural to worry that a true freshman might not be ready for the spotlight that comes with playing starting quarterback for a powerhouse Big Ten program like Michigan, Underwood has exuded confidence in the days leading up to the news.
Asked what he was most excited to do on the field this year, Underwood said, “Just shock the world. They’ve seen a lot of freshmen, but I feel like nobody’s seen a freshman like me.”
Underwood will have his first chance to shock the world on Satuday at the Big House.