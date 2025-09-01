Paul Finebaum says college football powerhouse suffered ‘a shock to the system’ in Week 1
Notre Dame’s season-opening loss to Miami on Sunday night was not the kind of defeat that will send its program into panic mode. The Irish had every chance to win but came up short, falling 27-24 on a late field goal.
Coach Marcus Freeman and his players left Hard Rock Stadium with more perspective than frustration, recognizing they were beaten by a top-10 opponent in its own stadium.
Still, the loss drew instant reaction across the college football world. During Monday’s episode of “Get Up,” ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum called it “a shock to the system” to watch Notre Dame stumble at key moments.
He reminded host Mike Greenberg that Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois last year before making it all the way to the national championship game. “I don’t think you can write Notre Dame off,” Finebaum said. “It was a little bit of a shock to the system just at times to see some of their ineptitude.”
The Irish left Miami without celebration, but they did not leave without confidence. A near comeback from two scores down reinforced Freeman’s belief that his team will be playing meaningful football deep into the season.
Notre Dame’s Loss To Miami Came Down To Execution
Notre Dame was undone by mistakes in a game it could have taken. Sophomore quarterback CJ Carr showed flashes of brilliance in his first career start, including a no-look touchdown pass to Micah Gilbert that displayed his raw ability. However, his lone interception in the fourth quarter swung momentum toward Miami. The turnover, coupled with an inconsistent ground game, made the difference against a disciplined Hurricanes defense.
Freeman acknowledged his team’s shortcomings in both protecting Carr and establishing its running backs. Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price combined for just 78 rushing yards, a number well below expectations.
Freeman also noted that his offensive line was inconsistent, rotating players and losing left tackle Anthonie Knapp late to cramps. Defensively, the Irish front struggled to pressure Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who connected with CJ Daniels on one of the night’s most pivotal plays.
Despite those struggles, Notre Dame rallied from a 14-point deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter. That late push reinforced Freeman’s confidence in his team’s ability to fight back, even against elite competition. Losing on a long field goal in the final minutes stung, but it was not the kind of defeat that calls into question the program’s direction.
Why Notre Dame Still Holds Its Playoff Hopes
Unlike some of Freeman’s prior setbacks, Sunday’s loss lacked the traits of a collapse. The Irish entered 2025 with credibility after playing for a national title last season. According to projections from The Athletic, their College Football Playoff odds only dropped from 72 percent to 63 percent. That number still ranks among the nation’s best and reflects Notre Dame’s margin for error.
The larger story is that Notre Dame has a quarterback who looks capable of carrying the program for years. Carr will need to refine decision-making and lean on Love more often, but his natural skill set was clear against a Miami team that had been building toward this kind of win under head coach Mario Cristobal. For Cristobal, it was validation. For Freeman, it was a reminder of how close his roster is to winning on nights like this.
Notre Dame will return to South Bend with time to regroup. The Irish will not be judged by a three-point road loss to a top-10 opponent in Week 1. Their season will be defined by how quickly they can turn Carr’s potential into consistent execution.
The Irish must improve in the trenches and feature their playmakers more effectively, but their goals remain firmly in reach. A setback in September did little to shake their standing as a contender come December.
Freeman and the Fighting Irish have a week off to reset and will host Texas A&M on Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET.