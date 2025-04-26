2025 NFL Draft tracker: Complete list of Round 2 picks, analysis
Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft is a wrap, and it was another solid showing for college football’s two most dominant conferences, and more cause for concern for Shedeur Sanders.
The star Colorado quarterback didn’t hear his name called in the second round, but plenty of former SEC and Big Ten players did.
And once again, the SEC followed up on its first round performance by leading the way with 28 players selected through two rounds, followed by the Big Ten with 19 draftees.
That included three more each from defending national champion Ohio State and budding SEC contender South Carolina, which saw its three players all taken from its gifted defense.
Ohio State led all college football programs with seven players selected through the first two rounds, followed by Texas with five, and Michigan, Georgia, and Ole Miss tied with four players drafted.
Seven players from the ACC went in the second round, and six from the Big 12.
Here’s an overview of every player selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with player evaluations and scouting reports, courtesy of Sports Illustrated.
33. Browns: Carson Schwesinger
UCLA linebacker
SI Ranking: No. 45
“Schwesinger has the speed, fluidity and footwork to cover significant ground in zone coverage and make plays laterally against the run. He’s smart, processes quickly and fills gaps well when playing the run. Schwesinger’s pure take-on ability against blockers isn’t advanced, and he needs to get stronger at the next level.”
34. Texans: Jayden Higgins
Iowa State wide receiver
SI Ranking: No. 41
“Higgins is a big-bodied receiver with long strides, suddenness and elusiveness after the catch. He’s quick, fluid and clean entering and exiting breaks, and while he’s not a burner, his stride length helps him accelerate past corners downfield.
“Higgins is strong and competitive at the catch point, and he’s an above average wideout in contested-catch situations. Higgins has the size, physicality, hands and nuance to be a quality starting receiver early at the next level.”
35. Seahawks: Nick Emmanwori
South Carolina safety
SI Ranking: No. 40
“He’s explosive and eats up space, which helps him make plays sideline to sideline when roaming the box and in pursuit.
“In man coverage, his transitional quickness and route recognition are only average, which creates clear passing windows when receivers exit breaks.”
36. Browns: Quinshon Judkins
Ohio State tailback
SI Ranking: No. 46
“He’s a decisive runner who hits his top gear quickly and can collect yards inside and outside, though he lacks breakaway speed and elusiveness in space.
“Judkins is a power-oriented runner who’s adept at lowering his shoulder, running through arm tackles and falling forward after contact. While not a high-end pass catcher, he’s functional out of the backfield and a physical, willing blocker.”
37. Dolphins: Jonah Savaiinaea
Arizona offensive lineman
SI Ranking: No. 70
“He has plenty of length, and his reach allows him to win the punch when he times it right. Savaiinaea has adequate lateral range in pass sets, but inside speed counters are tough for him to counteract.
“As a run blocker, he struggles to keep his legs moving, though he displaces defenders on down blocks. The wide-bodied Savaiinaea has a chance to start inside as a pro.”
38. Patriots: TreVeyon Henderson
Ohio State tailback
SI Ranking: No. 35
“He has quality vision, quick feet, tremendous acceleration, and a willingness to finish runs. Henderson is difficult to bring down once he reaches the second level, has natural hands as a pass catcher and is a strong, fundamentally sound blocker.
“Henderson is reliable and consistent on and off the field, and his ability to win with quickness, power and instincts make him a safe bet to be a productive professional.”
39. Bears: Luther Burden
Missouri wide receiver
SI Ranking: No. 33
“He’s not an overly nuanced route-runner and didn’t do himself many favors in finding open spots against zone coverage, but Burden is a sudden athlete with strong hands and a physical demeanor after the catch.
“A former five-star recruit, he’s a playmaker—but how he gets the ball, be it as a pure wideout or motion player, is a question.”
40. Saints: Tyler Shough
Louisville quarterback
SI Ranking: No. 68
“Shough is a fluid, talented passer with impressive velocity, and he can make every throw. He can hit vertical shots and can extend plays when the pocket breaks down.
“Shough needs to hasten his processing quickness and tighten his threshold for acceptable throwing windows, but he enters the NFL with a good blend of physical and intangible tools.”
41. Bills: T.J. Sanders
South Carolina defensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 53
“He can side-stop and work across the face of blockers, and his active hands feature an effective swipe move to knock away blockers’ hands. Sanders also flashes a grab-and-pull, bull rush, and swim move as a pass rusher.
“He can play in both odd and even fronts, though he may be best used as a 3-technique. Sanders struggles holding ground against double teams and down blocks, and he has too many pass-rush snaps with little impact.”
42. Jets: Mason Taylor
LSU tight end
SI Ranking: No. 48
“Taylor struggles finishing through contact in contested-catch situations, has room to grow with his fundamentals as a blocker, and isn’t a high-level separator as a route-runner.
“But for offenses that want their tight ends to be reliable underneath targets with the speed to generate yards after catch and occasionally help create explosive plays over the middle, Taylor is a strong candidate.”
43. 49ers: Alfred Collins
Texas defensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 76
“He’s strong at the point of attack, holds up against double-teams and has the pop in his hands to displace offensive linemen and finish against ball carriers.
“As a pass rusher, Collins has active, powerful hands and blends a spin move, but he doesn’t consistently generate pressure. Collins can play inside and outside on the defensive line, and he’s a ready-made run defender with upside on passing downs.”
44. Cowboys: Donovan Ezeiruaku
Boston College defensive end
SI Ranking: No. 32
“Ezeiruaku has a quick first step, loose hips and a fluid lower half to flatten corners at the top of his rush. He’s creative in his timing, tempo and stride length, packs a strong punch and proved capable of making plays down the line of scrimmage against the run.
“He gets overzealous in run defense at times and loses the edge, and powerful tackles capitalize on his bendy rush angles to put him on the turf. Ezeiruaku’s production, suddenness and feel for pass rushing warrant an early choice.”
45. Colts: JT Tuimoloau
Ohio State defensive end
SI Ranking: No. 75
“A strong, physical defender with heavy, effective hands to displace blockers in both the run and pass game.
“He’s a power-oriented pass rusher with a budding tool box to work around the edges of tackles, but his average athletic traits limit his pathways to creating pressure.”
46. Rams: Terrance Ferguson
Oregon tight end
SI Ranking: No. 97
“He finished his career as the Ducks’ all-time leader in catches (134) and touchdowns (16) by a tight end due to his athleticism, ball skills and intelligence.
“Ferguson is a loose mover during routes, can separate with physicality and breaks tackles after the catch due to his strong lower half.”
47. Cardinals: Will Johnson
Michigan cornerback
SI Ranking: No. 11
“He’s capable in press coverage, though with his discipline, range, and feel for route concepts, Johnson is at his best in off alignment.
“He’s not overly active against the run, and he’s an inconsistent tackler in space, but Johnson’s size, athleticism, cover skills, and ball skills make him an intriguing prospect.”
48. Texans: Aireontae Ersery
Minnesota offensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 65
“Ersery is quick out of his stance, strong at the punch and scheme-versatile. He allowed only 13 pressures, one quarterback hit, and one sack in 2024.
“He has the foot quickness to mirror speed rushers and he generates adequate movement off the line of scrimmage as a run blocker.”
49. Bengals: Demetrius Knight
South Carolina linebacker
SI Ranking: No. 78
“Knight runs fast, hits hard and lets the offense hear him afterwards... [and] is more evasive than physical against blockers, but if offensive linemen get a hand on him, he struggles disengaging.
“If he’s kept clean and allowed to roam from sideline to sideline, Knight has the coverage fluidity and straight-line speed to be a defensive starter.”
50. Seahawks: Elijah Arroyo
Miami tight end
SI Ranking: No. 50
“He’s an athletic player with above-average suddenness and fluidity to his routes, and he can win as a big slot, H-back, and in-line tight end.
“He has soft hands, good concentration and a wide catch radius, allowing him to make catches from a variety of angles. Arroyo is a willing blocker but needs to get stronger and more refined to be a viable option in the trenches at the next level.”
51. Panthers: Nic Scourton
Texas A&M defensive end
SI Ranking: No. 59
“Scourton is a strong edge setter who has a loose lower half and quality change of direction to make plays in the backfield against the run and threaten both edges of tackles as a pass rusher.
“He lacks elite quickness and explosiveness, and he’s not going to overwhelm blockers with speed or power. However, Scourton is a nuanced, productive and competitive defender who should be able to contribute early.”
52. Titans: Oluwafemi Oladejo
UCLA defensive end
SI Ranking: No. 49
“He’s physical, has a quick first step and uses strong hands to set the edge and snatch blockers. The 6' 3", 259-pounder is fluid dropping into coverage and has the range to make plays in pursuit. He’s more advanced with his pass rushing moves than expected, but he’s still refining his attack and nuance.”
--
Notre Dame cornerback
SI Ranking: No. 52
“Before missing the second half of the season due to a torn labrum in his left hip, Morrison was a projected first-round pick due to his natural cover skills and ball production.
“Mostly a boundary corner, Morrison has smooth feet, fluid hips and quality route recognition to help stay in position with receivers. He’s also fast enough to carry receivers vertically.”
--
NC State offensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 91
“Belton’s punch timing and initial placement is sporadic, allowing defensive ends to push him back and reset the line of scrimmage. He’s not quick-footed in pass protection and struggles to mirror counter moves.
“Belton needs grooming with his hand usage and footwork, but he has the size and physicality to intrigue offensive line coaches.”
55. Chargers: Tre Harris
Ole Miss wide receiver
SI Ranking: No. 69
“The 6’ 2”, 205-pounder has the speed to threaten defenses vertically, and his instincts and feel created lots of quick-hitting completions underneath for the Rebels.
“His catch radius allows him to get to passes that others can’t, but he’s battled drops. He’s still a work in progress as a route-runner... [his] blend of size, speed, and instincts give him the ceiling of a starting receiver at the next level.”
56. Bears: Ozzy Trapilo
Boston College offensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 120
“A towering presence at 6’8” and 316 pounds, Trapilo is an ascending talent who battles natural leverage disadvantages, but wins with quality hands, an improving anchor and good instincts.
“Trapilo doesn’t generate much movement in the run game, but he sustains blocks and positions his body well to seal corners and connect at the second level.”
57. Lions: Tate Ratledge
Georgia offensive guard
SI Ranking: No. 67
“Ratledge brings a mauler mentality and has the strength to support it, paving significant holes in the run game. He impressed athletically at the combine and should be scheme-versatile between power and zone systems.
“Despite his size, he lacks elite length, and his 32¼-inch arms occasionally get him in trouble with pad level and punch timing. Ratledge has the strength, athleticism, instincts, and competitiveness to start at guard for a long time.”
58. Raiders: Jack Bech
TCU wide receiver
SI Ranking: No. 98
“Bech is a physical, well-built receiver with reliable hands and standout ball skills. He’s a quality ball tracker downfield and is comfortable working over the middle.
“Bech can play inside and outside, and while he’s not sudden or explosive after the catch, he’s tough to bring down due to his strength, balance, body control and feel for space.”
59. Ravens: Mike Green
Marshall edge rusher
SI Ranking: No. 13
“He routinely turns the corner at the top of his rush, and he sets up tackles with his quick first step, body placement and active hands.
“Green is not a strong edge setter nor a playmaker against the run, but he’s willing to engage. With his athleticism and nuanced rush plan, Green should make an instant impact in the NFL.”
60. Broncos: RJ Harvey
UCF tailback
SI Ranking: No. 142
“A patient runner with tremendous vision, Harvey is efficient, productive and has the wiggle to make defenders miss in tight spaces.
“Harvey’s well adept at stacking jump cuts and taking runs outside, though his average burst and top gear may hurt his effectiveness in that regard as a pro.”
61. Commanders: Trey Amos
Ole Miss defensive back
SI Ranking: No. 47
“Amos is patient in press, agile enough to mirror routes and has the length and transitional quickness to disrupt passing lanes.
“He’s still growing in run support and developing his feel for balance in zone, but Amos has the size, athleticism and skill set to appeal to both press-man and Cover 3 teams.”
62. Bears: Shemar Turner
Texas A&M defensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 61
“He’s a solid run defender who moves well to the perimeter and can set the tone at the punch, but he struggles anchoring against double-teams.
“Turner needs to expand the efficiency of his hands and grow his pass-rush arsenal for better rush productivity — If Turner becomes more nuanced with his hands and approach, he has the athleticism and effort to be a quality NFL defender.”
63. Chiefs: Omarr Norman-Lott
Tennessee defensive tackle
SI Ranking: No. 66
“He has a quick first step, active hands and a nonstop motor that allows him to make quarterbacks uncomfortable... Has lots of power and jolt in his punch, and he’s stout at the point of attack against the run.
“He struggles sustaining bull rushes, and he may be scheme-specific, but interior rushers with his explosiveness, fluidity, effort, and quality hand usage aren’t common in this class.”
64. Eagles: Andrew Mukuba
Texas defensive back
SI Ranking: No. 62
“Mukuba is a twitchy, aggressive safety with tremendous ball skills — he had five interceptions in 2024, tied for the fourth most in the FBS. He’s sudden and can break down well in space, though his urgent playstyle fosters missed tackles at times.
“While he’s undersized, Mukuba hits hard enough to dislodge passes from receivers. He has solid instincts, though his eye discipline and feel in zone coverage failed him at times. He projects as a quality starter on the back end.”
