College Football HQ

2025 Preseason All-SEC football teams revealed: Texas edges Alabama, Georgia

Arch Manning made the All-SEC football selections, but as a third-team quarterback.

James Parks

Your look at the preseason All-SEC football selections for 2025.
Your look at the preseason All-SEC football selections for 2025. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

A key moment of the preseason has arrived as the media has revealed its preliminary SEC football power rankings and projected order of finish heading into the 2025 kickoff.

Texas appears to be the team of choice for the media, as voters lent 96 first-place votes to last season’s SEC Championship Game runner-up to go the full distance this year.

It’s no surprise that the Longhorns also pace all conference teams with the most All-SEC selections based on media projections, with 13 players earning that high honor.

As they were in the preseason poll, Georgia and Alabama also trail Texas when it comes to all-conference picks, with 11 players among the first-, second-, and third-team selections.

Here’s your look at the Preseason All-SEC teams, as voted by members of the media.

All-SEC First Team

2025 Preseason All-SEC Football Teams
Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offense

QB: LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB: Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

RB: Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M

WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama

WR: Cam Coleman, Auburn

TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL: Cayden Green, Missouri

C: Jake Slaughter, Florida

OL: DJ Campbell, Texas

OL: Austin Barber, Florida

--

Defense

2025 Preseason All-SEC Football Teams
Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

DL: Keldric Faulk, Auburn

DL: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

DL: Colin Simmons, Texas

DL: Christen Miller, Georgia

LB: Anthony Hill, Texas

LB: Whit Weeks, LSU

LB: CJ Allen, Georgia

DB: KJ Bolden, Georgia

DB: Daylen Everette, Georgia

DB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

--

Specialists

2025 Preseason All-SEC Football Teams
Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

P: Brett Thorson, Georgia

PK: Peyton Woodring, Georgia

LS: Beau Gardner, Georgia

RS: Zachariah Branch, Georgia

AP: Zachariah Branch, Georgia

--

All-SEC Second Team

2025 Preseason All-SEC Football Teams
Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Offense

QB: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

RB: Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

RB: Caden Durham, LSU

WR: Aaron Anderson, LSU

WR: Ryan Wingo, Texas

TE: Oscar Delp, Georgia

OL: Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

OL: Trey Zuhn, Texas A&M

C: Parker Brailsford, Alabama

OL: Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

OL: Fernando Carmona, Arkansas

--

Defense

2025 Preseason All-SEC Football Teams
Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

DL: Caleb Banks, Florida

DL: Tim Keenan, Alabama

DL: LT Overton, Alabama

DL: R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB: Deontae Lawson, Alabama

LB: Harold Perkins, LSU

LB: Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

DB: Malik Muhammad, Texas

DB: Domani Jackson, Alabama

DB: Will Lee, Texas A&M

DB: Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

--

Specialists

2025 Preseason All-SEC Football Teams
SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

P: Jack Bouwmeester, Texas

PK: Trey Smack, Florida

PK: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS: Rocco Underwood, Florida

KS: Trey Smack, Florida

RS: Barion Brown, LSU

AP: Zavion Thomas, LSU

--

All-SEC Third Team

2025 Preseason All-SEC Football Teams
Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Offense

QB: Arch Manning, Texas

RB: Nate Frazier, Georgia

RB: Jam Miller, Alabama

WR: Eric Singleton, Auburn

WR: Kevin Coleman, Missouri

TE: Jack Endries, Texas

OL: Earnest Greene, Georgia

OL: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

C: Connor Lew, Auburn

OL: Xavier Chaplin, Auburn

OL: Trevor Goosby, Texas

--

Defense

2025 Preseason All-SEC Football Teams
Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

DL: Tyreak Sapp, Florida

DL: Trey Moore, Texas

DL: Cam Ball, Arkansas

DL: Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

LB: Taurean York, Texas A&M

LB: Arion Carter, Tennessee

LB: Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss

DB: Keon Sabb, Alabama

DB: Boo Carter, Tennessee

DB: Bray Hubbard, Alabama

DB: Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

--

Specialists

2025 Preseason All-SEC Football Teams
Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

P: Devin Bale, Arkansas

P: Aidan Laros, Kentucky

PK: Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS: Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

KS: Will Stone, Texas

RS: Zavion Thomas, LSU

AP: Eugene Wilson, Florida

AP: Jadan Baugh, Florida

--

Read more from College Football HQ

feed

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Picks