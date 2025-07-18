2025 Preseason All-SEC football teams revealed: Texas edges Alabama, Georgia
A key moment of the preseason has arrived as the media has revealed its preliminary SEC football power rankings and projected order of finish heading into the 2025 kickoff.
Texas appears to be the team of choice for the media, as voters lent 96 first-place votes to last season’s SEC Championship Game runner-up to go the full distance this year.
It’s no surprise that the Longhorns also pace all conference teams with the most All-SEC selections based on media projections, with 13 players earning that high honor.
As they were in the preseason poll, Georgia and Alabama also trail Texas when it comes to all-conference picks, with 11 players among the first-, second-, and third-team selections.
Here’s your look at the Preseason All-SEC teams, as voted by members of the media.
All-SEC First Team
Offense
QB: LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB: Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
RB: Le’Veon Moss, Texas A&M
WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR: Cam Coleman, Auburn
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL: Cayden Green, Missouri
C: Jake Slaughter, Florida
OL: DJ Campbell, Texas
OL: Austin Barber, Florida
--
Defense
DL: Keldric Faulk, Auburn
DL: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
DL: Colin Simmons, Texas
DL: Christen Miller, Georgia
LB: Anthony Hill, Texas
LB: Whit Weeks, LSU
LB: CJ Allen, Georgia
DB: KJ Bolden, Georgia
DB: Daylen Everette, Georgia
DB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
--
Specialists
P: Brett Thorson, Georgia
PK: Peyton Woodring, Georgia
LS: Beau Gardner, Georgia
RS: Zachariah Branch, Georgia
AP: Zachariah Branch, Georgia
--
All-SEC Second Team
Offense
QB: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
RB: Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
RB: Caden Durham, LSU
WR: Aaron Anderson, LSU
WR: Ryan Wingo, Texas
TE: Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL: Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
OL: Trey Zuhn, Texas A&M
C: Parker Brailsford, Alabama
OL: Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
OL: Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
--
Defense
DL: Caleb Banks, Florida
DL: Tim Keenan, Alabama
DL: LT Overton, Alabama
DL: R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
LB: Deontae Lawson, Alabama
LB: Harold Perkins, LSU
LB: Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
DB: Malik Muhammad, Texas
DB: Domani Jackson, Alabama
DB: Will Lee, Texas A&M
DB: Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
--
Specialists
P: Jack Bouwmeester, Texas
PK: Trey Smack, Florida
PK: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
LS: Rocco Underwood, Florida
KS: Trey Smack, Florida
RS: Barion Brown, LSU
AP: Zavion Thomas, LSU
--
All-SEC Third Team
Offense
QB: Arch Manning, Texas
RB: Nate Frazier, Georgia
RB: Jam Miller, Alabama
WR: Eric Singleton, Auburn
WR: Kevin Coleman, Missouri
TE: Jack Endries, Texas
OL: Earnest Greene, Georgia
OL: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
C: Connor Lew, Auburn
OL: Xavier Chaplin, Auburn
OL: Trevor Goosby, Texas
--
Defense
DL: Tyreak Sapp, Florida
DL: Trey Moore, Texas
DL: Cam Ball, Arkansas
DL: Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
LB: Taurean York, Texas A&M
LB: Arion Carter, Tennessee
LB: Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss
DB: Keon Sabb, Alabama
DB: Boo Carter, Tennessee
DB: Bray Hubbard, Alabama
DB: Isaac Smith, Mississippi State
--
Specialists
P: Devin Bale, Arkansas
P: Aidan Laros, Kentucky
PK: Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS: Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
KS: Will Stone, Texas
RS: Zavion Thomas, LSU
AP: Eugene Wilson, Florida
AP: Jadan Baugh, Florida
--