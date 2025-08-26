5 Heisman Candidates Who Shouldn't Be Candidates
Entering the first full week of college football, the roster of Heisman Trophy candidates is long and varied. It might be a bit too long. Yes, everyone opens the season undefeated, and there are massive expectations for plenty of players who are getting some play in betting circles. But for college football's most prestigious award, some of the potential picks can be easily vetted even ahead of week 1. Here's five contenders who probably shouldn't be contenders-- and some of the reasons why.
1. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
In Sellers' case, the weakness is the team. Carolina is about to play a schedule including non-conference games with Virginia Tech and Clemson and road games at LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Missouri. Most betting lines have Carolina's over/under for wins at 7.5. The Heisman isn't going to a QB from an 8-4 team.
2. Julian Sayin, Ohio State
There are two strikes on Sayin, who likely will have a phenomenal season for an OSU team that figures to be in the CFP. First, he's a freshman and only once has a freshman won the Heisman (Johnny Manziel). Second, he's not the best candidate from his own team-- Jeremiah Smith is. For a point of reference, CJ Stroud was brilliant as a freshman, throwing for 4,435 yard and 44 touchdowns for a great OSU team. He finished fourth in the Heisman race, with 12 first-place votes.
3. John Mateer, Oklahoma
Mateer is a deserving target for honors, bringing his 2024 form (3,139 yards and 29 TDs) from Washington State to Oklahoma. He brought his offensive coordinator (Ben Arbuckle) and Brent Venables needs a big year for job security. But that's just it-- Venables' job is iffy because his team is in trouble. The common over/under on OU wins is 7.5, and again, an 8-4 QB isn't winning a Heisman. Mateer will face Michigan, Texas, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and South Carolina. Getting to the finish line in one piece will be an accomplishment.
4. Austin Novosad, Oregon
The issue with Novosad isn't the team-- Oregon should be in the CFP. It isn't his own ability-- the Texas transfer fits in every bit as well as Sayin on a list of potential star QBs. It's getting the job. Seeing some books listing Novosad as a 40/1 Heisman pick when he's probably not going to start feels odd. Yes, Dan Lanning has held it close to the vest whether it's Novosad or Dante Moore... but Moore seems more likely to win the starting nod. Certainly whichever QB gets the nod, there's a star waiting in the wings, so the possibility of some splitting of snaps could also hurt either QB's chances.
5. Bryce Underwood, Michigan
It's just not fair-- Bryce Underwood turned 18 last week and this weekend, he's the starting QB for the Michigan Wolverines. There are so many reasons that Underwood can star-- but also reasons he's not a 2025 Heisman guy. He'll have some growing pains, particularly in the Big Ten. He's a true freshman and the league is brutal. Team success is a concern and so is the freshman status. But most of all, he's just frankly still too young and too inexperienced. Underwood's 2025 will be, say, much better than Dylan Raiola's 2024 at Nebraska. But it just doesn't look likely to be a Heisman season.