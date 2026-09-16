Aaron Murray Predicts Florida-Auburn Winner With Major Warning for Aaron Philo

SEC Country analyst and former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray picked a winner in Saturday night's conference opener between Florida and Auburn that pits two unbeaten teams and two first-year coaches against each other at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Murray, who covered both teams in person this season, said during his Air It Out podcast, "I like Florida. I like their skill. I just think they're a better overall team right now. I think the Gators get it done even on the road, 24-7."

Aaron Murray picks Florida over Auburn

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Florida (2-0) and Auburn (2-0) kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Gators have lost six straight games away from home, and Florida coach Jon Sumrall is 0-4 against Auburn, including 0-2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Still, Murray likes how the Florida defense matches up with the Tigers. "This defense is built to stop Auburn," Murray said. "They're big, fast and physical up front, led by Myles Graham."

ESPN's SP+ model also favors the Gators. It gives Florida a 63% chance to win and projects a 26-21 final.

Auburn coach Alex Golesh and quarterback Byrum Brown beat Florida 18-16 in Gainesville last season while at South Florida.

How can Aaron Philo handle Jordan-Hare?

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Saturday will be the first road start for Florida quarterback Aaron Philo. The Georgia Tech transfer has thrown for 517 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, and he's run for two more scores.

Murray, who played at Jordan-Hare three times with Georgia, said, "It's going to be loud. It's going to be difficult to communicate."

Murray also warned the former Yellow Jacket against forcing throws. "Do you resort back to that gunslinger, 'let me rip it in there' kind of mentality?" Murray said. "That is my one plea to him: Don't do it, man. Just continue to dink and dunk, get these playmakers the football and trust Jadan Baugh and his ability to run."

Baugh has topped 100 rushing yards in three straight games, dating back to last season. He ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-3 win over Campbell.

Murray also pointed out that Florida's offensive line has only faced Florida Atlantic and Campbell.

Receiver Eric Singleton Jr., who transferred from Auburn, is questionable with a sprained left ankle.

Auburn offense faces Florida's defensive front

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Brown threw three interceptions in a 17-16 win over Baylor. He followed with 319 total yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers in a 43-8 win over Southern Miss.

Murray wants the South Florida transfer to throw faster. "Too many times in Week 1 and Week 2, he was late, and he was indecisive," Murray said. "When he plays on time and in rhythm, I don't care what his arm looks like."

Murray named receiver Chas Nimrod as the Tigers' best playmaker on the outside. The former Tennessee receiver caught 23 passes for 466 yards at South Florida last season before a season-ending injury.

Murray said he's "very concerned" about Auburn's offensive line against Florida's front after it struggled to move the pile against Baylor.

On defense, Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins led the conference with 17 tackles for loss last season. "You have to account for 17 at all times," Murray said.