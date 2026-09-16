College Football Upset Picks for Week 3 (Bet on Auburn to Upset Florida in Saturday's SEC Showdown)

We move on to Week 3 of the college football season, and with conference schedules beginning, now is the time when upsets will start to happen several times throughout the weekend slate.

There are three conference games I'm eyeing for an upset, including the Auburn Tigers to start its SEC schedule with a win against Florida.

Let's dive into them.

College Football Week 3 Upset Picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Houston +245 vs. Texas Tech

Auburn +114 vs. Florida

Mississippi State +152 vs. South Carolina

Houston vs. Texas Tech Best Bet

Pick: Houston +245

These two teams already have a common opponent this season. Houston beat Oregon State 33-20 in Week 1, and then Texas Tech beat the Beavers 35-24 in Week 2. What's more important is that Texas Tech gained just 352 yards of offense in that game, while the Cougars racked up 533 yards of offense, so when you look past the final score, it was Houston that was the more impressive team.

There have been enough red flags surrounding Texas Tech for me to stay away from betting on them in this game. A lackluster Week 1 33-10 win against an FCS team was disappointing, so I think this is a great spot to bet on an upset taking place.

Florida vs. Auburn Best Bet

Pick: Auburn +114

Florida hasn't been battle-tested this season, which I think will ultimately come back to haunt them in this game. Their numbers and evaluation in the betting market are overinflated after facing Florida Atlantic and an FCS team.

Meanwhile, Auburn has already had a tough game, beating Baylor in the first week of the season. They should feel much more comfortable against an on-par opponent, and that experience could prove huge.I think the Tigers are worth an upset bet in this spot.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Best Bet

Pick: Mississippi State +152

I'm going to ride the Mississippi State momentum. They have averaged a whopping 8.4 yards per play through their first two games, which is the fourth-highest mark in the nation. Their defense has already been great, allowing just 4.2 yards per play, which is 25th in the country.

Taylor truly looks like a game-altering athlete at quarterback for the Bulldogs this season, and I think he has the ability to carry Mississippi State to an upset win on Saturday.

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