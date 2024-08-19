Predicting each game on Alabama's 2024 football schedule
The day many Alabama football fans regrettably knew was coming has arrived, as Nick Saban has departed the Crimson Tide sideline, leaving behind him a legacy that is unmatched in college football history, and now Kalen DeBoer steps in to lead the program in 2024 and beyond.
DeBoer predictably lost some of Saban's players, but retained others, acquired some solid recruits, and brought in his own transfers to build the roster in his image and hope that he can repeat his career success as he makes the transition to the SEC.
What can we expect from Alabama in this critical 2024 football season? With the help of ESPN's analytic models, let's take a crack at predicting the Crimson Tide's games this fall.
Predicting every Alabama football game in 2024
1. Western Kentucky
Alabama's chances: 97.4%
As expected, the Crimson Tide is heavily favored here, by more than 30 points at some books, as Alabama's defense should get the better of a Hilltoppers attack that has lost key playmakers.
2. USF
Alabama's chances: 96.2%
USF played the Tide close at home a year ago a week after the Texas loss, and returns highly-productive quarterback Byrum Brown but is also very weak defending against the pass.
3. at Wisconsin
Alabama's chances: 81.3%
DeBoer's first road trip comes in the Big Ten against a Badgers squad that should throw the ball more than usual with ex-Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback, but with questions everywhere else.
4. Georgia
Alabama's chances: 40.9%
The first game in which DeBoer is not favored comes in what could be the most consequential game of the season in the country. Bama owns the all-time edge on Georgia, but the Bulldogs return key experience on both sides of the ball and can rush the passer with skill.
5. Vanderbilt
Alabama's chances: 89.8%
Alabama hasn't dropped a game to the 'Dores since 1984, and it's highly favored to keep that streak alive against a Vandy team that won 2 games a year ago and just lost its top two offensive players.
6. South Carolina
Alabama's chances: 86.2%
South Carolina could be something of a challenge, returning an expected 15 starters and getting a big boost with the addition of ex-Arkansas back Raheim Sanders to power the backfield.
7. at Tennessee
Alabama's chances: 58.0%
A narrower margin for the Tide in this classic rivalry game, on the road to Rocky Top this year, and facing a Vols team that boasts credible firepower on offense with Nico Iamaleava taking over at QB1 and playing strong football in the front seven.
8. Missouri
Alabama's chances: 70.0%
Getting this game at home is good for the Tide, given Missouri returns the core of a talented passing offense that includes quarterback Brady Cook coming off a career season in tandem with elite receiver Luther Burden.
9. at LSU
Alabama's chances: 63.3%
Another tough road game, one Alabama lost two seasons ago in Death Valley, although LSU is undergoing major roster turnover on both sides of the ball, especially on a defense that was ranked 105th nationally in total production.
10. Mercer
Alabama's chances: 99.0%
A late-season breather in this cupcake game after a tough stretch, the Crimson Tide have their best odds to win all season in this one against the Bears.
11. at Oklahoma
Alabama's chances: 51.2%
Just over 50 percent for the Tide in this critical late-season road test against a Sooners squad that could be playing its best football, or itself reeling from its own brutal schedule. OU should be better on defense, especially when pressuring the quarterback, though its offense is still unproven.
12. Auburn
Alabama's chances: 80.1%
We'll see if Auburn's passing offense got any better with the addition of Penn State transfer target KeAndre Lambert-Smith and five-star freshman Cam Coleman, or if Payton Thorne is still unable to build momentum throwing the ball. If they can, this Iron Bowl could get interesting.
Alabama Football Schedule 2024
