Alabama vs. East Carolina Score Prediction by Expert Football Model

Coming off a disappointing end to last season, Alabama returns to the field in 2026 looking to prove its doubters wrong, further cement Kalen DeBoer as its coach of the future, and make a statement against East Carolina in Saturday’s opener.

Winning this game may not accomplish those first two objectives, but any lack of momentum or domination in this debut will probably start some unwelcome chatter around DeBoer again coming off the 38-3 loss against Indiana in the playoff that was the program’s worst defeat in this century.

Alabama vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

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Predictably, the Crimson Tide are expected to pull through in this Week 1 matchup, but the models are forecasting a result that might be closer than they would expect.

SP+ predicts that Alabama will defeat East Carolina by a projected score of 35 to 12 and will win the game by an expected margin of 22.4 points in the process.

The model gives the Tide a 92 percent chance of outright victory over the Pirates.

SP+ is a “tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency” that attempts to predict game outcomes by measuring “the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football.”

How good is it this season? So far, the SP+ college football prediction model is 6-2 in its picks against the spread with a solid 75.0 win percentage.

What We Think Will Happen

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Line: Alabama -27.5, 52.5

The question marks on Alabama’s roster have been known. Keelon Russell steps in as the new quarterback, boasting a five-star rating as a recruit but very low on any real-game experience. The offensive line’s staying power is yet to be proven, especially after star blind side blocker Kadyn Proctor went to the NFL.

The run game was a shambles last season, ranking just 125th nationally in output, and that’s where DeBoer and his staff need to prove they can cultivate the kind of bruisers that win in the trenches and push people around against SEC competition in the future.

Still, the discrepancy between what the Crimson Tide is putting on the field against this week’s opponent shouldn’t put a 1-0 record in doubt like last time out, and Russell and this offense should find 4 touchdowns easily enough while Alabama’s experienced defense does the rest.

College Football HQ says: Alabama beats East Carolina, and covers the spread.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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