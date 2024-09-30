Clemson vs. Florida State football picks: What the oddsmakers say
ACC rivals square off from the Sunshine State, each heading in radically different directions this season, as Florida State welcomes No. 15 Clemson on Saturday night.
Florida State began the 2024 season as the No. 10 team in the country, but is just 1-4 overall with a 1-3 mark in ACC play as its offense has collapsed into irrelevance, ranking 126th nationally in scoring, 131st in rushing, and 86th in passing production.
Clemson has rebounded nicely from a 31-point loss to Georgia in the opener, outscoring its next three opponents 165 to 69 and sitting at 2-0 in conference games thus far.
What do the wiseguys expect in this ACC rivalry?
Let’s check in with what the oddsmakers are predicting for Clemson vs. Florida State this weekend.
Clemson vs. Florida State picks, odds
Clemson is a 15.5 point favorite against Florida State, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 46.5 points for the game.
And it set the moneyline odds for Clemson at -800 and for Florida State at +550 to win outright.
Clemson: -15.5 (-110)
Florida State: +15.5 (-110)
Over 46.5 points: -115
Under 46.5 points: -105
Clemson vs. Florida State trends
Clemson is 3-1 against the spread (75%) this season overall ...
Florida State is 1-4 (20%) ATS in 2024 ...
Clemson is 7-2 against the spread in its last 9 games ...
The Seminoles are 1-5 against the spread in their last 6 games ...
Clemson is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 meetings with the Seminoles ...
The total has gone under in 4 of Florida State’s last 5 games and 5 of its last 7 against Clemson ...
The total has gone under in 4 of Clemson’s last 6 games on the road ...
The total went under in 6 of the Seminoles’ last 7 games against an ACC opponent ...
Clemson is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 games on the road against FSU ...
Spread consensus picks, score prediction
A strong majority of bettors are siding with Clemson to handle this Florida State team.
80 percent of bets predict that Clemson will win the game and cover the spread.
And the remaining 20 percent of wagers project the Seminoles will stay within this line.
The implied score for the game suggests a comfortable victory for Clemson on the road.
Taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Clemson will defeat Florida State by a projected score of 31 to 16, covering the spread and hitting the over.
Our early pick: Clemson -15.5
How to watch Clemson vs. Florida State
When: Sat., Oct. 5
Time: 7 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
