Clemson vs. Texas picks: College Football Playoff odds, prediction
An early prediction for when Clemson hits the road against Texas in the first round of the College Football Playoff, according to the oddsmakers.
It all worked out for Clemson late in the season: despite losing to South Carolina in the finale, a Miami loss propelled the team into the ACC Championship Game, where it just got past favorite SMU to secure an automatic bid in the playoff.
Texas missed out on a first-round bye after losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, but as the No. 3 team in the rankings are the highest-place team to not have the first round off.
What do the wiseguys expect for when the Longhorns host the Tigers in this game?
Let’s take a look at the early predictions for Clemson vs. Texas in the first round of the College Football Playoff, according to the oddsmakers.
-
Clemson vs. Texas odds, picks
Apparently, the sports books really prefer the Longhorns in this one.
Texas is a 10.5 point favorite against Clemson, according to the updated lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook for the matchup.
FanDuel set the total at 51.5 points for the game.
And it lists the moneyline odds for Texas at -385 and for Clemson at +300 to win outright.
Texas: -10.5 (-106)
Clemson: +10.5 (-114)
Over 51.5 points: -114
Under 51.5 points: -106
-
Clemson vs. Texas trends
Clemson is 6-7 against the spread (46.2%) overall this season ...
Texas is 7-6 (53.9%) ATS in ‘24 ...
Clemson is 2-5 against the spread in its last 7 games ...
The total went under in 4 of Texas’ last 5 games as the favorite ...
Clemson has not been a road underdog this season ...
Texas is 4-3 (57.1%) against the spread as the home favorite ...
Clemson is 1-2 (33.3%) ATS against ranked teams ...
Texas is 3-3 against the spread against ranked opponents in 2024 ...
Clemson is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games against SEC opponents ...
Texas is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games ...
Clemson is 2-4 against the spread in its last 6 games as an underdog ...
-
Spread consensus pick, score prediction
The big majority of bettors expect the Tigers will make this close against the Longhorns, according to the early spread consensus picks for the game.
Nearly 7 in 10 bets -- 69 percent of them all -- predict that Clemson will either win the game outright in an upset or keep the line under 11 points in a loss.
The other 31 percent of wagers project Texas will win the game and cover the big line.
The game’s implied score suggests a comfortable win for the Longhorns against the Tigers.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that Texas will defeat Clemson by a projected score of 31 to 21
-
Our early pick: Clemson +10.5 ... Texas has the defense to contain Clemson’s skill arsenal, but we have questions around the Longhorns’ consistency on offense, especially now going against a strong Tiger front seven. Texas by 10.
-
How to watch Clemson vs. Texas
When: Sat., Dec. 21
Where: Austin, Tex.
Time: 4 p.m. | 3 p.m. CT
TV: TNT network
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
