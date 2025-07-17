College Football HQ

ESPN computer predicts college football conference champions in 2025

We turn to ESPN's preseason computer prediction model to get a line on what college football teams are favored to win their conference championships in 2025, and make a run at the playoff.

These college football teams have the best chance to win their respective conferences in 2025.
Winning a conference championship is more important now than ever before, as doing so books your team a ticket into the new-look College Football Playoff.

With that in mind, let’s take an updated look at what college football teams have the best chance at making a run for their respective league titles.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and projections are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

What college football teams have the best chance to win their conferences this season?

ESPN computer model predicts college football’s conference champions

Mountain West: Boise State

Chance to win MWC: 45.6%

To make CFP: 25.2%

Need to know: Ashton Jeanty is out of the picture, but Maddux Madsen returns at quarterback in tandem with enough production to keep the Broncos the preseason favorite to make the playoff out of the Group of Five ranks.

AAC: Tulane

Chance to win AAC: 45.4%

To make CFP: 24.3%

Need to know: A little more than half of Tulane’s production comes back after a 7-1 run in AAC play a year ago, but the offense won’t have its starting quarterback, three line starters, and gets younger at wide receiver, as will a secondary undergoing major turnover.

Big Ten: Ohio State

Chance to win Big Ten: 40.3%

To make CFP: 70.6%

Need to know: The computers are sticking with the national champion Buckeyes out of the Big Ten, despite their losing both coordinators, their quarterback, lead rushers, two blockers, and their defensive end pairing. But they still have a strong receiver group and some quality incoming transfers.

Conference USA: Liberty

Chance to win CUSA: 37.9%

To make CFP: 5.2%

Need to know: The loss of Kaidon Salter, the quarterback who left for Colorado this year, hurts the offense, as does the departure of wideout Treon Sibley, but this might still be the best receiving corps in the conference and the Flames face a winnable schedule.

SEC: Texas

Chance to win SEC: 34.1%

To make CFP: 83.9%

Need to know: A stacked roster on defense, in the backfield, and especially at wide receiver, the big question is former No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning, who takes over for good under center as the Longhorns look like the near consensus favorites in the SEC.

ACC: Clemson

Chance to win ACC: 34.0%

To make CFP: 47.3%

Need to know: Cade Klubnik took a huge step last season, posting over 3,600 yards with 36 touchdowns and running for 7 more. He’s working with a promising group of receivers and behind a strong line, while the Tigers’ defense could be poised for an overhaul under new coordinator Tom Allen with names like TJ Parker and Peter Woods working up front.

Big 12: Kansas State

Chance to win Big 12: 19.9%

To make CFP: 22.2%

Need to know: Avery Johnson is a proven dual threat at quarterback and Dylan Edwards returns to man the backfield. The Wildcats were the only power team with 3 players averaging at least 5.4 yards per carry, but this defense needs to get better when it comes to the turnover differential.

