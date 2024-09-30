College football national title odds updated for Week 6
There’s a new favorite to win the national championship after college football’s prove-it Week 5 action, punctuated by Alabama’s statement performance against Georgia in a battle of unbeaten SEC heavyweights, and right now, the CFP title runs through Tuscaloosa.
Georgia lost to the Crimson Tide for the sixth time in seven attempts under head coach Kirby Smart, who still hasn’t found the answer against his old nemesis even after swapping Nick Saban for Kalen DeBoer, who now commands the No. 1 team in college football.
As expected, the oddsmakers are very high on the SEC in general, as five of the 10 most favored teams to go all the way hail from the conference. Three are from the Big Ten and the other two are out of the ACC after the first month of the season.
College football national championship odds for Week 6
Alabama +370
Georgia’s defense hadn’t allowed a touchdown all season until it surrendered 4 to the Crimson Tide in the first quarter alone on Saturday, proving that Kalen DeBoer’s offense translates remarkably well to the SEC, where it has access to the best playmakers in the country.
Ohio State +380
Nothing has changed to budge the Buckeyes from the top of the Big Ten pecking order, looking as dominant as they should be against their competition thus far, and the roster is well-equipped to handle a much bigger challenge coming in two road games against Oregon and Penn State soon.
Texas +500
Arch Manning has looked good so far in relief of Quinn Ewers, giving Longhorns fans hope for the future -- and by far the best depth at the position in the country -- but they’re not done with their starting quarterback, who should return in time for the Red River Shootout and against a quality SEC schedule after that.
Georgia +550
After a dismal first half at Alabama, the Bulldogs fought back to erase a 28-point deficit as Carson Beck and the offense got off the mat, but these concerns will linger as the one-time title favorite embarks on games against Texas, Ole Miss, and Tennessee, the first two of those on the road.
Tennessee +1000
Nico Iamaleava and the Vols’ elite skill threats get a lot of the attention, but so far most of Tennessee’s success has really come courtesy of its strong defense, and in particular a pass rushing rotation that is dominating at the line of scrimmage, already boasting wins against two top-25 ranked teams.
Oregon +1000
Expect these odds to change again in about two weeks’ time when the Ducks host Ohio State in a battle of Big Ten contenders that will categorically alter the early playoff picture, giving the winner a huge advantage in the selection committee’s eyes.
Miami +1800
It took a furious comeback bid led by quarterback Cam Ward, and a long, controversial ruling of a Hail Mary play at the end of regulation, but the Hurricanes remained undefeated after fighting back in a game that Mario Cristobal needed to show that his program is trending in the right direction.
Penn State +1800
Illinois was an unbeaten, ranked Big Ten hopeful when it went into Happy Valley, but had few answers when lining up against Penn State’s inspired defense, led by a bruising front seven rotation that racked up piles of negative plays and convincingly earned its top-10 status.
