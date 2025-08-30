College football picks against the spread for Week 1 games
Looking ahead to an active Week 1 schedule as the 2025 college football season finally kicks off, On SI locks in our first predictions against the spread for the best games.
This week’s action-packed schedule includes three games where both the teams on the field are among the top 10 squads in the preseason AP top 25 football rankings.
It’s a given that those matchups will be a point of some reference for the College Football Playoff selection committee when that time comes, putting at least six major programs under considerable pressure to turn out good football right away.
Chief among those matchups will be No. 3 Ohio State hosting No. 1 Texas in Columbus, pitting the reigning national champion Buckeyes against a Longhorns squad they beat in the semifinal round en route to lifting the trophy.
Ohio State has remained a favorite on the books against Texas since early in the offseason, but that point spread has narrowed and narrowed consistently ever since and is down to under two points heading into this weekend.
LSU and Clemson match up in a primetime date on Saturday night under the lights, pitting an SEC hopeful against the consensus favorite to win the ACC title this season.
Brian Kelly has never won the first game of a season at the helm at LSU, and this debut could prove to be the most difficult by far of the others his team has played in.
Garrett Nussmeier is back to pilot the LSU offense after ranking top 10 nationally in passing production a year ago, and he’s armed with another crew of lethal skill threats to break a hole in the Clemson secondary on the road.
But so is Cade Klubnik, the former five-star prospect coming off his best season throwing the ball, working behind a strong line and with his own promising receiver group, with the added bonus of another stalwart defensive front seven.
Notre Dame, college football’s national title runner-up last season, opens up on the road against a Miami squad that nearly made the playoff a year ago and scored one of the most consequential transfers in the country, at least on paper, in quarterback Carson Beck, the two-year starter at Georgia.
College football picks against the spread for Week 1 games
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.
Texas at Ohio State
Line: Ohio State -1.5
Ohio State has to replace far too much -- key blockers, its quarterback, two thousand-yard backs, elite edge rushers, and both coordinators -- to expect it will look its exact self in the opener.
Especially against a Texas defense that returns some ferocious pass rushers who should have an advantage against the Buckeyes’ protection, while Arch Manning gets a good first showing with some promising receivers stretching the field.
ATS pick: Texas +1.5
More ... Ohio State vs. Texas prediction: Who wins, and why?
--
Tennessee vs. Syracuse
Line: Tennessee -13.5
If this was last year, it would be intriguing to see Kyle McCord and the Orange receivers line up against what was a superb Tennessee secondary.
But the departure of McCord, who led college football in passing last season, and three of Syracuse’s top receiving targets should cut deeply into that production, especially against a Vols defense that should be dominant again this fall.
Tennessee will undergo its own hiccups offensively, installing Joey Aguilar at quarterback after Nico Iamaleava’s surprise defection, but he’s a proven factor at the position and dealing with superior skill threats, if inexperienced themselves.
ATS pick: Tennessee -13.5
More: Tennessee vs. Syracuse score prediction
--
Alabama at Florida State
Line: Alabama -13.5
Who are the Seminoles? Last season was one to forget, a 2-10 disaster that put Mike Norvell’s tenure as head coach in some peril.
He went on a tear in the transfer portal in response, picking up names like the dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos and wideouts Duce Robinson and Squirrel White, to give this offense what should be an immediate upgrade.
And FSU’s linebacking corps should provide a credible challenge to an Alabama ground game that won’t have starter Jam Miller in the backfield, a dynamic that should keep this one closer than Bama fans would prefer in the first half.
But the overall quality of Alabama’s skill weapons and the protection in front of quarterback Ty Simpson will be enough to pull away in the second half.
ATS pick: Alabama -13.5
More ... Alabama vs. Florida State prediction: Who wins, and why?
--
LSU at Clemson
Line: Clemson -4.5
Two electric vertical offenses piloted by two of college football’s top quarterbacks is a recipe for a potential shootout in primetime.
Between the two, Clemson could have the final say owing to the quality of its defensive front seven rotation, a group that will generate consistent pressure against an LSU offensive line that replaces most of last season’s snaps.
That could ruffle Nussmeier in the pocket and throw this attack off schedule, especially if LSU is unable to counter it with a balanced approach running the ball.
Clemson’s principal weakness defensively last season was against the run, where it ranked 85th nationally, but we’ll see if new coordinator Tom Allen can change that.
Clemson has struggled against SEC opponents the last couple years, including two games against Georgia in which it was outscored 44-6.
Don’t expect anything close to that, but LSU appears to have more of a ground game than Clemson does right now and the receivers to credibly test that secondary.
ATS pick: LSU +4.5
More ... LSU vs. Clemson prediction: Who wins, and why?
--
Notre Dame at Miami
Line: Notre Dame -2.5
Notre Dame has two notable advantages on the defensive side of the ball, ranking first in forced turnovers and fifth in scoring defense last season.
Some of those contributors are gone, but others like Boubacar Traore and Jordan Botelho are back to man the edges and present a serious challenge to Carson Beck in the pocket.
Beck brings SEC pedigree to the quarterback position for the Hurricanes, and he’s standing behind one of college football’s more experienced and solid offensive lines, but most of this team’s receiving production from a year ago is gone.
Miami’s best team strength could be its front seven alignment when it defends the run, which will counter Notre Dame’s principal offensive strength, as Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price to lead what should be a strong Irish backfield.
CJ Carr steps in at quarterback, working behind a good line and boasting receivers like Jaden Greathouse and transfer Malachi Fields, both of whom should get enough against a Hurricanes secondary that struggled last season.
ATS pick: Notre Dame -2.5
--
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams
Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks
--