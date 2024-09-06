College football picks against the spread for Week 2 games
With there being more competition for the expanded College Football Playoff, early season games don't carry quite as much postseason weight as in years past, but they are still hugely important for the selection committee when they make their picks, and the Week 2 college football schedule could host such a matchup. With that in mind, let's lock in our predictions against the spread this week.
That big game on the schedule is clearly Texas vs. Michigan, a head-to-head meeting of college football blue-bloods kicking off from the Big House as the defending national champion locks horns with an incoming SEC contender in a game laded with playoff implications, not to mention serious bragging rights for the Big Ten against its old nemesis.
How are we doing? Last week, College Football HQ went 2-3 in our picks against the spread after putting too much faith in Clemson and LSU, and not enough in Notre Dame.
Arkansas at Oklahoma State
ATS pick: Arkansas +8.5 ... Ollie Gordon always finds a way to churn out the yards on the ground, but the Hogs have some size up front to slow his momentum at times, and the Cowboys' defense, while experienced, is suspect enough for Arkansas' new skill duo of Taylen Green and Ja'Quinden Jackson to burst through with a few gainers.
... Oklahoma State by 8
Houston at Oklahoma
ATS pick: Oklahoma -27.5 ... Maybe Willie Fritz can make something out of these Cougars, but right now this might be the Big 12's worst team after losing the opener last week. An offensive line that allowed 6 sacks and 10 TFLs in that game will crumble against the Sooners' pass rushers.
... Oklahoma by 31
Iowa State at Iowa
ATS pick: Iowa -3 ... Rocco Becht and the Cyclones receivers will test the Hawkeye secondary, a point of relative weakness on another otherwise-great defense, but Iowa has the ground attack to push ISU's run-stop out of the way and, apparently, a desire to move the ball vertically against a susceptible center-field defense dealing with injuries.
... Iowa by 6
Appalachian State at Clemson
ATS pick: App State +17 ... The Mountaineers are on a short list as one of the Group of Five's genuine playoff hopefuls, thanks to quarterback Joey Aguilar, who has the accuracy, the targets, and the strategic mobility to get around some of these tacklers.
... Clemson by 14
Boise State at Oregon
ATS pick: Oregon -19.5 ... Ashton Jeanty is Boise State's offense and one of college football's best backs, and he will find some angles against a superb Oregon run-stop, but the Broncos could turn one-dimensional as the game wears on, and the Ducks have way more in the cupboard, last week's oddly-close result against Idaho, notwithstanding.
... Oregon by 21
USF at Alabama
ATS pick: Alabama -28.5 ... This was a tense game for Bama fans a year ago, as the Bulls kept it close until the fourth quarter amid Bama's quarterback confusion, but Jalen Milroe is firmly in the driver's seat in Kalen DeBoer's offense. USF is a G5 team worth watching and can play a little offense, but the Tide appears to have really responded to DeBoer's playbook.
... Alabama by 31
Colorado at Nebraska
ATS pick: Colorado +6.5 ... The Buffs' have the targets to get after the Cornhuskers' secondary and Travis Hunter is a menace on both sides of the ball, but Nebraska can get after the quarterback, and judging by recent history, Colorado will let those rushers through. Dylan Raiola might be the difference, as the five-star quarterback appears to have stabilized this attack.
... Nebraska by 4
Tennessee vs. NC State
ATS pick: Tennessee -9.5 ... Both these quarterbacks can test the deeper field and have the receivers to match their arms, but the Vols have the better protection unit, and the decided advantage rushing the quarterback and can run the ball a little better.
... Tennessee by 11
Texas at Michigan
ATS pick: Texas -7.5 ... Michigan will defend its home turf well behind a superb front alignment and some agile defensive backs, but the Longhorns have such an advantage at quarterback and a battery of receiving targets who can wear down even this good secondary.
... Texas by 9
