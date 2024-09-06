Tennessee Volunteers vs. NC State Wolfpack Prediction: Who Wins, and Why
Both teams predictably won against FCS competition a week ago, but now the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 24 NC State Wolfpack meet on the same field in a battle of ranked conference and playoff hopefuls in this SEC vs. ACC matchup in college football's Week 2 action on Saturday.
But the Wolfpack played their first opponent a little close for comfort, having to come back from a 21-17 deficit in the fourth quarter against Western Carolina, with transfer running back Jordan Waters running for a pair of crucial touchdowns to earn the 1-0 start.
Big Orange had no such struggle, flattening Chattanooga by a 69-3 count behind young quarterback Nico Iamaleava and his 314 passing yards in a nice, clean rout.
But, despite both teams boasting potentially explosive offenses led by gifted quarterbacks -- Iamaleava for the Vols and veteran Grayson McCall for the Wolfpack -- it could be defense that ultimately decides this matchup: NC State's struggled to contain the run in its opener, while Tennessee boasts a strong front seven, but a susceptible secondary.
What can we look forward to in the matchup? Here's what you should watch for as Tennessee and NC State meet in college football's big Week 2 non-conference game.
Tennessee vs. NC State prediction, preview
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Tennessee vs. NC State game odds
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tennessee: -9.5 (-112)
NC State: +9.5 (-108)
Vols to win: -350
Wolfpack to win: +275
Over 60.5 points: -106
Under 60.5 points: -114
FPI picks: Tennessee 88.1% to win
What to watch for
1. McCall vs. Vols pass rush. It was Grayson McCall's single-season record for passing efficiency that Jayden Daniels broke last season, but the new Wolfpack quarterback hit just 26 of his 40 attempts in the opener, missing some throws and generally not building much early momentum.
Now, McCall faces one of the nation's best front sevens, a strong pass rushing rotation led by defensive end James Pearce, Jr., who had 10 sacks a year ago, combined with some credible depth on the interior that could flush McCall out of the pocket early and decisively shut down the Wolfpack's running lanes.
2. Ground and pound. Tennessee's air attack gets all the attention, but Dylan Sampson led a rushing effort in the opener that eclipsed 300 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per carry, and he's very adept at finding daylight running behind one of the nation's strongest protection units.
That could spell trouble for NC State, which lost its best defensive player in linebacker Payton Wilson to the NFL, and allowed the Catamounts to run for 120 yards and 6.3 yards per carry on just 19 attempts last week.
Early success on the ground would tilt things heavily in the Vols' favor, setting up their excellent receivers in single coverage against NC State's good corners, especially given the program's recent success in the first quarter, outscoring opponents 465-169 in the opening frame under head coach Josh Heupel.
3. NC State going deep. McCall has plenty of talent to work with at receiver, a unit led by KC Concepcion, who caught nine passes for 121 yards last week, a presence the offense badly needed given its other struggles.
If the Volunteers have a weakness, it could be in the secondary alignment after the unit underwent some notable turnover during the offseason. McCall and Concepcion can create space on the back end, a key leveler in a matchup where UT appears to have the edge on both lines of scrimmage.
Tennessee vs. NC State prediction
Tennessee won't get everything it wants despite its potent aerial attack and blue-chip receiving options, given NC State's relative strength in pass coverage and deeper perimeter defense.
But the Vols will run the ball with success, dominate both lines of scrimmage, and cut through the Wolfpack's center-field defense with a battery of intermediate passes from Iamaleava.
College Football HQ picks ...
- Tennessee wins 34-23
- Covers the spread
- And hits the under
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
