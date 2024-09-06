Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Prediction: Who Wins, and Why
A classic rivalry is renewed this weekend as the Colorado Buffaloes go on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, each looking to make a statement and advance to 2-0 on the year in college football's Week 2 action on Saturday.
Deion Sanders and Matt Rhule are both entering their second seasons at their respective schools, and each hoping to return Colorado and Nebraska to national prominence.
They combined to win 9 games between them a year ago, but Coach Prime has the edge on the Huskers after the Buffaloes took a 36-14 decision in this matchup last fall.
Nebraska feels it has an ace in the hole this time: quarterback Dylan Raiola, the former 5-star prospect who Rhule flipped from Georgia and who passed for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns in his debut for the school last week.
What can we expect in the matchup? Here's what you should be watching for as Colorado and Nebraska get re-acquainted in college football's Big Ten vs. Big 12 matchup on Saturday.
Colorado vs. Nebraska prediction, preview
When: Sat., Sept. 7
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT, 5:30 p.m. MT
TV: NBC network
Colorado vs. Nebraska game odds
Nebraska: -6.5 (-110)
Colorado: +6.5 (-110)
Cornhuskers to win: -220
Buffaloes to win: +180
Over 56.5 points: -110
Under 56.5 points: -110
FPI picks: Nebraska 60.3% to win
What to watch for
1. Two-way Travis. Arguably the best overall player in college football, Travis Hunter scored 3 times in Colorado's opener as a receiver while covering 132 yards off 7 grabs, and is a very credible threat in pass coverage as a defensive back.
Hunter allowed 2 catches for 14 yards in coverage a week ago, and while he could be challenged by a group of bigger and faster Nebraska targets, he should have a speed edge as a receiver looking for space against the Cornhuskers' own pass defenders.
2. Raiola vs. Buffs defense. Colorado was 126th nationally defending against the pass last season and may not fare much better, but Hunter and Shilo Sanders are athletic coverage options who can jump routes, and the Buffaloes can test Raiola with a variety of looks coming off the edge.
But the Huskers' quarterback was solid under pressure last week, going 5 of 7 passing against the blitz and his 2 completions of 20-plus yards went for touchdowns. Raiola's mobility is an important edge, and a trait he can exploit against Colorado's vulnerable pass defenses.
3. Battle at the line. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders can move a little on his own, and his ability to extend plays in and out of the pocket has been a vital component of this offense and its capacity to eat up yards and put up points.
That's despite the Buffaloes not exactly giving him ideal protection. A year ago, the offensive line was second-worst nationally by allowing 56 sacks and was dead-last by surrendering 4.7 sacks per game. Last week, Colorado ran for just 59 yards and averaged 2.5 yards per carry. Nebraska's scrimmage alignment has the advantage in this matchup.
Colorado vs. Nebraska prediction
With all eyes on a pair of mobile quarterbacks, the game could be decided when Nebraska's defense is on the field. The unit was top-10 against the run a year ago, and will have a decided advantage shutting down Colorado's ground game and generally frustrating Sanders in the pocket.
But ironically, that pressure could bring out the best in the Buffs' quarterback. He's pretty accurate on the move, is a great improviser, and has the targets who can make things happen on the other end.
Nebraska's big problem in last year's game was turnovers: four of them. If Raiola can protect the ball better, and the early returns suggest he can, that plus a great home-field advantage should be enough to clamp down on Colorado's athletic advantages.
College Football HQ picks ...
- Nebraska wins 34-30
- Doesn't cover the spread
- And hits the over
