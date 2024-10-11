College football picks against the spread for Week 7 games
As we embark on an active Week 7 college football schedule across the country, let’s lock in our final picks against the spread for the most important games on Saturday.
How are we doing? College Football HQ went 4-5 in our picks against the spread last weekend, correctly picking Ohio State would handle Iowa, Texas A&M would take down Missouri, and Florida would upset UCF, bringing our record for the 2024 season at 21-30 overall.
For better or worse, here are the picks we’re making against the spread for college football’s biggest games on the Week 7 schedule on Saturday.
College football picks against the spread for Week 7 games
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas State at Colorado
ATS pick: Kansas State -3.5 | Colorado and its 9th ranked passing attack will test a Wildcat defense that is 70th in opposing passer rating and 101st in pass defense overall, but Kansas State can run the ball well enough to keep Shedeur Sanders off the field against a Buffs run stop that is 80th in FBS.
... Kansas State by 6
-
Clemson at Wake Forest
ATS pick: Clemson -20.5 | Wake will struggle to rush the passer consistently, ranking last in the ACC with 6 sacks recorded this year, its offensive line is overmatched by Clemson’s front seven, and the Deacons’ secondary will have trouble containing the Tigers’ rotation of deeper field threats.
... Clemson by 24
-
Iowa State at West Virginia
ATS pick: West Virginia +3.5 | A very good home field advantage helps the Mountaineers keep it close, especially as the team has improved its turnover troubles, but the Cyclones have the best pass defense in the Big 12, are protecting their quarterback very well, and are running the ball with authority.
... Iowa State by 3
-
Arizona at BYU
ATS pick: BYU -3.5 | Arizona should be the best passing offense to go against the Cougars so far this season, but BYU is getting a lot from its front seven rushers both in generating pressure against QBs and stopping the run, and the defense is third in the Big 12 in scoring.
... BYU by 6
-
Ole Miss at LSU
ATS pick: LSU +3.5 | There are legitimate questions as to whether LSU's secondary can contain the Rebels' deep field targets, but a strong home-field edge and a very productive passing attack that can find holes in the Ole Miss back seven at the right time should be enough.
... LSU by 3
-
South Carolina at Alabama
ATS pick: Alabama -21 | South Carolina's pass rush will jostle Jalen Milroe a little in the pocket early on, but otherwise the Tide should have the weapons to get behind those tacklers and get after a vulnerable Gamecocks secondary.
... Alabama by 25
-
Penn State at USC
ATS pick: USC +4.5 | While the Nittany Lions play physical in the front seven, have a productive ground game, and are getting more from Drew Allar downfield, this team hasn't been tested yet, and a road trip against a USC offense that has weapons to throw downfield should keep this close.
... Penn State by 4
-
Florida at Tennessee
ATS pick: Florida +15 | This is the week we need to see UT's vertical game really take off, but the Gators can surprise you throwing the ball, and could find some angles against the Vols' younger corners, even if it's debatable whether they'll have time against a ferocious Tennessee pass rush.
... Tennessee by 11
-
Ohio State at Oregon
ATS pick: Oregon +3.5 | This could go either way, especially given the Ducks' remarkable home field edge and that the Buckeyes haven't really been tested yet. Iowa's defense gave them some trouble early last week, as Oregon's could this week, but OSU has the bodies to test a sketchy Duck offensive line and the skill pieces to eat up chunks of yards to make up for lost time if they're behind late.
... Ohio State by 3
-
Texas vs. Oklahoma
ATS pick: Oklahoma +14.5 | The Sooners have a strong front seven unit that can stymie the Longhorns' offensive tempo early in the game, but OU's lack of any tangible offense, combined with its laundry list of injured skill players, should ultimately decide the first-ever SEC edition of the Red River Shootout.
... Texas by 13
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams