College football Week 6 picks from ESPN's College GameDay
- Clemson Tigers
- Florida State Seminoles
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Auburn Tigers
- Missouri Tigers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Michigan Wolverines
- Washington Huskies
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Arkansas Razorbacks
As the Week 6 college football schedule kicks off today, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay reveal their final picks for the biggest games across the country.
There’s one head-to-head matchup involving ranked teams on the same field today, coming out of the SEC as Missouri looks to solidify its top-10 ranking against Texas A&M at Kyle Field.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, No. 10 Michigan takes its first road trip of the season, matching up against a solid Washington team in a rematch of last season’s national championship game.
And in the SEC, we’ll watch Ole Miss look to avoid falling to 0-2 in conference play against a good South Carolina defense on the road, while Georgia and Auburn renew the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of the analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay.
College football Week 6 picks
Virginia Tech at Stanford: Kirk Herbstreit was the lone voice in favor of the Cardinal upsetting the Hokies in this new-look ACC matchup.
SMU at Louisville: Herbstreit was again the only one going against the grain here, picking the Mustangs to hand the Cardinals what would be their second-straight loss.
Navy at Air Force: Desmond Howard and guest picker Marshawn Lynch went with the Falcons to hand the Midshipmen what would be their first loss.
Texas Tech at Arizona: Lynch went with the Red Raiders while the others stuck with the Wildcats.
Michigan at Washington: Despite the oddsmakers listing the Huskies as the favorite, everyone on GameDay is going with the Wolverines to upset.
Rutgers at Nebraska: Herbstreit and Lynch are sticking with the Cornhuskers against the undefeated Scarlet Knights.
Iowa at Ohio State: A unanimous vote in favor of the Buckeyes in this Big Ten matchup against the Hawkeyes' strong defense.
UCF at Florida: Saban, Lynch, and Herbstreit picked the Gators to hold on at home against the Knights and their powerful rushing attack.
Ole Miss at South Carolina: Saban and Herbstreit picked the Gamecocks to hand the Rebels what would be a second-straight loss and an 0-2 start in SEC play.
Missouri at Texas A&M: Saban, Herbstreit, and Lynch are siding with Mizzou to beat the Aggies on the road in this battle of ranked SEC hopefuls.
Miami at Cal: Pat McAfee and Lynch were the outliers in picking Cal to upset the Hurricanes.
College Football HQ picks
Week 6 picks against the spread
College Football HQ straight-up picks
The best games on today in Week 6
-
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Alabama (40)
- Texas (19)
- Ohio State (4)
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Miami
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Louisville
- Indiana
- Illinois
- UNLV/Texas A&M (tie)
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams