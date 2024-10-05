College football Week 6 picks from ESPN's College GameDay

College Football HQ

The guys from ESPN's College GameDay reveal their final picks for the biggest games on the Week 6 college football schedule today.

James Parks

As the Week 6 college football schedule kicks off today, the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay reveal their final picks for the biggest games across the country.

There’s one head-to-head matchup involving ranked teams on the same field today, coming out of the SEC as Missouri looks to solidify its top-10 ranking against Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, No. 10 Michigan takes its first road trip of the season, matching up against a solid Washington team in a rematch of last season’s national championship game.

And in the SEC, we’ll watch Ole Miss look to avoid falling to 0-2 in conference play against a good South Carolina defense on the road, while Georgia and Auburn renew the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Let’s take a turn around the country and lock in our final picks for the biggest games today with the help of the analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay.

College football Week 6 picks

Virginia Tech at Stanford: Kirk Herbstreit was the lone voice in favor of the Cardinal upsetting the Hokies in this new-look ACC matchup.

SMU at Louisville: Herbstreit was again the only one going against the grain here, picking the Mustangs to hand the Cardinals what would be their second-straight loss.

Navy at Air Force: Desmond Howard and guest picker Marshawn Lynch went with the Falcons to hand the Midshipmen what would be their first loss.

Texas Tech at Arizona: Lynch went with the Red Raiders while the others stuck with the Wildcats.

Michigan at Washington: Despite the oddsmakers listing the Huskies as the favorite, everyone on GameDay is going with the Wolverines to upset.

Rutgers at Nebraska: Herbstreit and Lynch are sticking with the Cornhuskers against the undefeated Scarlet Knights.

Iowa at Ohio State: A unanimous vote in favor of the Buckeyes in this Big Ten matchup against the Hawkeyes' strong defense.

UCF at Florida: Saban, Lynch, and Herbstreit picked the Gators to hold on at home against the Knights and their powerful rushing attack.

Ole Miss at South Carolina: Saban and Herbstreit picked the Gamecocks to hand the Rebels what would be a second-straight loss and an 0-2 start in SEC play.

Missouri at Texas A&M: Saban, Herbstreit, and Lynch are siding with Mizzou to beat the Aggies on the road in this battle of ranked SEC hopefuls.

Miami at Cal: Pat McAfee and Lynch were the outliers in picking Cal to upset the Hurricanes.

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Alabama (40)
  2. Texas (19)
  3. Ohio State (4)
  4. Tennessee
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Penn State
  8. Miami
  9. Missouri
  10. Michigan
  11. USC
  12. Ole Miss
  13. LSU
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Clemson
  16. Iowa State
  17. BYU
  18. Utah
  19. Oklahoma
  20. Kansas State
  21. Boise State
  22. Louisville
  23. Indiana
  24. Illinois
  25. UNLV/Texas A&M (tie)

