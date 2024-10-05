College football's best games today: Week 6 schedule, what you should watch
College football’s Week 6 schedule gets underway today with several notable games kicking off around the country. These are the most important matchups you should be watching on Saturday.
Conference play is heating up as we move into October, so we’re heading into games that will have a direct effect on how league title races and the College Football Playoff chase eventually shake out.
Now as the Week 6 schedule kicks off today, here’s your look at the most consequential games on your TV screen that you should be paying the most attention to.
All times Eastern
No. 9 Missouri at
No. 25 Texas A&M
Why watch? We’ll find out if Missouri really deserves its top-10 ranking in its first road game against an Aggies team that is 2-0 in SEC play. Mizzou played things very close against BC and Vanderbilt and has to put it all together decisively and show it can play a complete game from start to finish.
12 p.m. on ABC
-
Navy at Air Force
Why watch? Navy is off to a 4-0 start, winning all its games by more than 10 points behind the nation’s 5th best rushing attack and 3rd ranked scoring offense, which has likely earned it some early credibility from the selection committee in its search of the right Group of Five team. Now, the Midshipmen have to impress in the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.
12 p.m. on CBS
-
Auburn at No. 5 Georgia
Why watch? The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is always appointment viewing, especially after last year’s close result and Georgia’s loss at Alabama last week.
Auburn can move the ball but has to cut down on some very costly turnovers, while the Bulldogs look to get more aggressive and build a firmer foundation looking ahead to a much-tougher schedule.
3:30 p.m. on ABC
-
No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina
Why watch? Ole Miss was stunned in its SEC opener against Kentucky last week as its top-ranked offense failed to gel against a strong defensive front.
More could be in store against the Gamecocks, who present a formidable pass rush from both edges and boast two dual-threat quarterbacks who can credibly test this Rebels defense.
Ole Miss needs to avoid falling to 0-2 in SEC play, which would effectively demolish its playoff hopes, while Carolina embarks on a brutal four-game schedule ahead.
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State
Why watch? Ohio State’s elite skill players have cut through their first 4 opponents like Swiss cheese, but the Iowa defense always presents a more intense challenge.
The Hawkeyes can run the ball, too, and that combination could make this game much closer than anticipated, at least early on before Iowa’s dismal vertical game conspires against any gains the defense makes.
3:30 p.m. on CBS
-
No. 10 Michigan at Washington
Why watch? These teams aren’t anything like when they met in last year’s national title game, and all that turnover makes this now-Big Ten conference game that much more intriguing.
Michigan can’t throw the ball, at all, but it can run with the best of them and has a front seven that can challenge Washington’s efficient passing attack on the road.
7:30 p.m. on NBC
-
