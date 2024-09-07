College football picks for Week 2 top games today
Following an active opening weekend, the Week 2 college football schedule is already finding some notable teams under considerable pressure to right the ship and stay in contention for the playoff with some intriguing non-conference games set for kickoff today.
Texas and Michigan highlight the Week 2 slate in a marquee Big Ten vs. SEC matchup from the Big House in a meeting loaded with playoff implications, especially as the Longhorns prepare to embark on their debut season as members of an always-loaded SEC.
Now, as the Week 2 schedule is set to get underway today, let's take one last look at our updated game picks for the biggest matchups on the docket this Saturday.
College football Week 2 picks for today
Percentage predictions are courtesy of College Football Power Index
Texas at Michigan
Texas: 73.8%
Michigan: 26.2%
College Football HQ picks ... Texas. Quinn Ewers has the clear edge at quarterback and his receivers will get the better of Michigan's quality defensive backs in time as the Wolverines' offense fails to generate momentum.
-
Arkansas at Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State: 56.1%
Arkansas: 43.9%
College Football HQ picks ... Oklahoma State. Arkansas put on a show against a SWAC team last week and could find some gaps in the Cowboys' defense, but Ollie Gordon is working behind a strong line and alongside a veteran quarterback with targets to throw at the Hogs.
-
Kansas State at Tulane
Kansas State: 55.4%
Tulane: 44.6%
College Football HQ picks ... Kansas State. Expect a defensive struggle that's close at first with Tulane playing host, but Avery Johnson pulls away in the second half.
-
Iowa State at Iowa
Iowa: 71.5%
Iowa State: 28.5%
College Football HQ picks ... Iowa. We'll try not to overreact to the Hawkeyes' offensive showing in the opener, but it did show a willingness, and an ability, to air the ball out and complement a strong ground attack. But the Cyclones do have some pieces who can keep this close, too.
-
Tennessee vs. NC State
Tennessee: 88.1%
NC State: 11.9%
College Football HQ picks ... Tennessee. Both these offenses can test the deeper field with solid quarterback play and top-flight receiving skill, but the Volunteers have a decided edge applying pressure up front and protecting their rushing attack.
-
App State at Clemson
Clemson: 81.6%
App State: 18.4%
College Football HQ picks ... Clemson. That great offense fans have been waiting for may never come, but there should be enough tools in the chest to get around the Mountaineers' defenders, and the Tiger defense will contain a good attack led by quarterback Joey Aguilar.
Boise State at Oregon
Oregon: 79.6%
Boise State: 20.4%
College Football HQ picks ... Oregon. Ashton Jeanty will test this Ducks front as the Boise State back is one of college football's top players anywhere, but Oregon should find a groove offensively. If it doesn't, there will be questions ahead of the Big Ten schedule.
-
