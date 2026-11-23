For a record sixth-straight time, Georgia will play for the SEC championship. Who it plays in the final edition of that game, however, is still yet to be decided.

With just one game remaining in the 2026 college football regular season, three contenders — Alabama, Texas, or Tennessee — are in position to make Atlanta.

The current SEC football standings

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Records reflect conference play

Georgia: 8-1

Texas: 6-2

Tennessee: 6-2

Alabama: 6-2

All three of the other SEC contenders between the Longhorns, Volunteers, and Crimson Tide, won their most recent games last Saturday, and all are expected to be decent favorites in their respective games in Rivalry Week, too.

Texas faces Texas A&M on the road, Tennessee plays Vanderbilt on the road, and Alabama hosts Auburn in the Iron Bowl at home on Saturday.

How Tennessee makes it

Tennessee takes second place in the SEC if it beats Vanderbilt, and if Texas loses to Texas A&M, and if Alabama loses to Auburn.

Tennessee will finish tied with Alabama in second place at 7-2 if it beats Vanderbilt, Texas loses to Texas A&M, and if the Crimson Tide beats Auburn.

In the latter case, the Volunteers win the head-to-head tiebreaker because they beat Alabama this season.

How Texas makes it

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Texas needs to beat Texas A&M and hope that Tennessee loses to Vanderbilt and Alabama loses to Auburn.

The Longhorns also make Atlanta if they beat the Aggies, and Tennessee beats Vanderbilt, and Alabama loses to Auburn.

In that case, they win the head-to-head tiebreaker given they beat Tennessee at Rocky Top this season.

How Alabama makes it

Alabama needs to beat Auburn and hope that Texas loses to Texas A&M and Tennessee loses to Vanderbilt.

However, if Texas and Alabama both win on Saturday, and if Tennessee loses to Vandy, then the SEC’s tiebreaker comes down to their respective record against common opponents.

What if Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee all win?

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Conventional wisdom suggests that will, in fact, happen. All three teams are double-digit favorites against their rivals in Rivalry Week.

If so, then a three-way tie at 7-2 for second place in the SEC is the result.

But, because all three didn’t play each other, the head-to-head results when Tennessee beat Alabama and Texas beat Tennessee don’t play into the equation.

From there, the tiebreaker is decided by the conference opponents’ win percentage.

Alabama came into last Saturday as the SEC’s percentage leader in that category, but Texas moved into that important position after two other conference results the same day: Missouri beat Kentucky and Oklahoma beat Texas A&M.

Now, what happens in the Egg Bowl and what transpires between LSU and Arkansas becomes important, should Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee all win their games on Saturday.

In that event, Alabama plays Georgia if Mississippi State beats Ole Miss and LSU beats Arkansas.

But Texas plays Georgia instead if Mississippi State wins the Egg Bowl and Arkansas beats LSU, or if Ole Miss and LSU win on Saturday, or if Ole Miss and Arkansas win.