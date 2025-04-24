College football teams with most projected 2025 NFL Draft picks
It’s that time again as the 2025 NFL Draft gets underway from Green Bay this week, and another opportunity for college football teams to show off the kind of talent they produce every year.
Alabama has dominated the college-to-pro pipeline in recent years before Nick Saban’s retirement, as the Crimson Tide leads all programs with 30 first-round picks in the last decade.
And while Bama may not be quite as well represented at this year’s draft, we can expect there will be plenty of SEC and Big Ten players when pro football makes its picks from Lambeau Field.
Let’s take a look at what college football teams will have the most players taken at the 2025 NFL Draft.
Alabama: 6
Who gets drafted? Jihaad Campbell, Tyler Booker, Que Robinson, Jalen Milroe, Malachi Moore, CJ Dippre
Alabama has produced 10 draft selections in each of the last two years, but it might be hard to see this team get to double-digits this time around.
--
Michigan: 7
Who gets drafted? Mason Graham, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart, Kalel Mullings, Donovan Edwards
Michigan established a school record with 13 players taken in last year’s NFL Draft as college football’s defending national champions and, while it won’t be that dominant this year, Graham is getting attention as the top defensive tackle in this year’s class.
--
Miami: 8
Who gets drafted? Cam Ward, Elijah Arroyo, Xavier Restrepo, Damien Martinez, Tyler Baron, Jalen Rivers, Francisco Mauigoa, Simeon Barrow
It’s hard to look at a mock draft that doesn’t have Ward as not only the top quarterback, but the top overall pick this year, after a season where he led college football’s top scoring offense.
--
LSU: 8
Who gets drafted? Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Mason Taylor, Sai’vion Jones, Zy Alexander, Bradyn Swinson, Miles Frazier, Garrett Dellinger
LSU has seen at least a half-dozen of its players taken in five straight drafts and it should make it six this year, led by elite offensive tackle Will Campbell, a consensus top 10 selection after a banner year in which he allowed just two sacks.
--
Ole Miss: 8
Who gets drafted? Walter Nolen, Trey Amos, Princely Umanmielen, Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris, Jared Ivey, JJ Pegues, Chris Paul, Jr.
Lane Kiffin helped recruit a powerhouse of defensive players recently, and they should serve as the cornerstone of the Rebels’ eventual draft class, while Dart is getting attention as one of the better quarterback prospects in this cycle.
--
Oregon: 11
Who gets drafted? Derrick Harmon, Josh Conerly, Jordan Burch, Tez Johnson, Terrance Ferguson, Dillon Gabriel, Ajani Cornelius, Jeffrey Bassa, Jamaree Caldwell, Traeshon Holden, Jabbar Muhammad
Oregon’s current record for the most players drafted in a single year is eight, but the Ducks look poised to surpass that number, a testament to the roster-building efforts of Dan Lanning and his staff.
--
Georgia: 11
Who gets drafted? Jalon Walker, Malaki Starks, Mykel Williams, Jared Wilson, Smael Mondon, Tate Ratledge, Dylan Fairchild, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Trevor Etienne, Ben Yurosek, Chaz Chambliss
Since bringing on Kirby Smart as head coach, Georgia has produced 63 draft selections, including 42 picks over the last four years, while 17 of them were first-rounders, matching the school’s number of first-round selections from the turn of century until then.
--
Texas: 11
Who gets drafted? Kelvin Banks, Matthew Golden, Jahdae Barron, Alfred Collins, Vernon Broughton, Gunnar Helm, Andrew Mukuba, Cameron Williams, Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Bond, Barryn Sorrell
Texas set a program record with 11 players taken in last year’s NFL Draft, and we could see the school match that number again this year, proving Steve Sarkisian’s staying power as one of college football’s more consistent roster managers.
--
Ohio State: 12
Who gets drafted? Josh Simmons, Jack Sawyer, Donovan Jackson, Tyleik Williams, JT Tuimoloau, Denzel Burke, TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Lathan Ransom, Will Howard, Cody Simon, Jordan Hancock
College football’s defending champs are about to lose a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, including its starting quarterback, both its top rushers, and especially its dynamic duo on the defensive line.
--