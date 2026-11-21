College GameDay Picks for Week 12: Who is Everyone Picking Today?
Once again, we have a more definitive picture of who the selection committee likes, and likes a little less, giving college football’s contenders the information they need heading into the penultimate regular season action today.
While the top dozen looks more or less stable right now, that will change considerably over the next two Saturdays and after the conference championship games.
With just two games left, here is who College GameDay believes will do the job. And who won’t.
College GameDay Week 12 picks
Joined by guest picker, WWE legend and Miami football alum Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, here is who the boys on College GameDay are taking today…
NC State at Florida State
Desmond Howard: NC State
Nick Saban: Florida State
Pat McAfee: NC State
The Rock: NC State
Kirk Herbstreit: Florida State
Utah at TCU
Desmond Howard: Utah
Nick Saban: Utah
Pat McAfee: Utah
The Rock: Utah
Kirk Herbstreit: Utah
Texas Tech at Baylor
Desmond Howard: Texas Tech
Nick Saban: Texas Tech
Pat McAfee: Texas Tech
The Rock: Baylor
Kirk Herbstreit: Texas Tech
Indiana at Washington
Desmond Howard: Indiana
Nick Saban: Indiana
Pat McAfee: Indiana
The Rock: Indiana
Kirk Herbstreit: Indiana
Iowa at Illinois
Desmond Howard: Iowa
Nick Saban: Iowa
Pat McAfee: Iowa
The Rock: Iowa
Kirk Herbstreit: Illinois
Ohio State at Nebraska
Desmond Howard: Ohio State
Nick Saban: Ohio State
Pat McAfee: Ohio State
The Rock: Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State
UCLA at Michigan
Desmond Howard: Michigan
Nick Saban: UCLA
Pat McAfee: UCLA
The Rock: UCLA
Kirk Herbstreit: UCLA
Georgia at South Carolina
Desmond Howard: Georgia
Nick Saban: Georgia
Pat McAfee: Georgia
The Rock: Georgia
LSU at Tennessee
Desmond Howard: Tennessee
Nick Saban: Tennessee
Pat McAfee: Tennessee
The Rock: Tennessee
Kirk Herbstreit: Tennessee
Virginia Tech at Miami
Desmond Howard: Miami
Nick Saban: Miami
Kirk Herbstreit: Miami
The Rock: Miami
Pat McAfee: Miami
Who we like in Week 12 college football games
Wake Forest over Georgia Tech. The Deacs could be walking into a trap, as they just got into the bracket and the Yellow Jackets just beat Clemson, but they still have a talent advantage.
Ohio State over Nebraska. Luke Fahey looks a little more confident, but the Cornhuskers will make this close with a strong run defense.
UCLA over Michigan. A cross-country road trip is a real test for the undefeated Bruins, but the Wolverines simply can’t move the ball.
Tennessee over LSU. The books favor Lane Kiffin’s side in a close game, but the Volunteers’ defense should have the edge here.
Texas Tech over Baylor. Just outside the bracket this week, the Red Raiders need to win out to get back in the Big 12 title picture.
Georgia over South Carolina. We’ll see if LaNorris Sellers returns from injury, and how good he looks. He could test the Bulldogs, but not enough.
Notre Dame over SMU. The Mustangs got smashed by Wake a week ago. That could inspire them or demoralize them. The Irish have no margin for error.
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.