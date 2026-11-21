Once again, we have a more definitive picture of who the selection committee likes, and likes a little less, giving college football’s contenders the information they need heading into the penultimate regular season action today.

While the top dozen looks more or less stable right now, that will change considerably over the next two Saturdays and after the conference championship games.

With just two games left, here is who College GameDay believes will do the job. And who won’t.

College GameDay Week 12 picks

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Joined by guest picker, WWE legend and Miami football alum Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, here is who the boys on College GameDay are taking today…

NC State at Florida State

Desmond Howard: NC State

Nick Saban: Florida State

Pat McAfee: NC State

The Rock: NC State

Kirk Herbstreit: Florida State

Utah at TCU

Desmond Howard: Utah

Nick Saban: Utah

Pat McAfee: Utah

The Rock: Utah

Kirk Herbstreit: Utah

Texas Tech at Baylor

Desmond Howard: Texas Tech

Nick Saban: Texas Tech

Pat McAfee: Texas Tech

The Rock: Baylor

Kirk Herbstreit: Texas Tech

Indiana at Washington

Desmond Howard: Indiana

Nick Saban: Indiana

Pat McAfee: Indiana

The Rock: Indiana

Kirk Herbstreit: Indiana

Iowa at Illinois

Desmond Howard: Iowa

Nick Saban: Iowa

Pat McAfee: Iowa

The Rock: Iowa

Kirk Herbstreit: Illinois

Ohio State at Nebraska

Desmond Howard: Ohio State

Nick Saban: Ohio State

Pat McAfee: Ohio State

The Rock: Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State

UCLA at Michigan

Desmond Howard: Michigan

Nick Saban: UCLA

Pat McAfee: UCLA

The Rock: UCLA

Kirk Herbstreit: UCLA

Georgia at South Carolina

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Nick Saban: Georgia

Pat McAfee: Georgia

The Rock: Georgia

LSU at Tennessee

Desmond Howard: Tennessee

Nick Saban: Tennessee

Pat McAfee: Tennessee

The Rock: Tennessee

Kirk Herbstreit: Tennessee

Virginia Tech at Miami

Desmond Howard: Miami

Nick Saban: Miami

Kirk Herbstreit: Miami

The Rock: Miami

Pat McAfee: Miami

Who we like in Week 12 college football games

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Wake Forest over Georgia Tech. The Deacs could be walking into a trap, as they just got into the bracket and the Yellow Jackets just beat Clemson, but they still have a talent advantage.

Ohio State over Nebraska. Luke Fahey looks a little more confident, but the Cornhuskers will make this close with a strong run defense.

UCLA over Michigan. A cross-country road trip is a real test for the undefeated Bruins, but the Wolverines simply can’t move the ball.

Tennessee over LSU. The books favor Lane Kiffin’s side in a close game, but the Volunteers’ defense should have the edge here.

Texas Tech over Baylor. Just outside the bracket this week, the Red Raiders need to win out to get back in the Big 12 title picture.

Georgia over South Carolina. We’ll see if LaNorris Sellers returns from injury, and how good he looks. He could test the Bulldogs, but not enough.

Notre Dame over SMU. The Mustangs got smashed by Wake a week ago. That could inspire them or demoralize them. The Irish have no margin for error.