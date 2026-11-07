College GameDay Picks for Week 10: Who is Everyone Picking Today?

Now that we know who the selection committee likes and doesn’t like , college football’s contenders know what they have to do in a consequential Week 10 slate on Saturday.

Looking ahead to that action, the boys on College GameDay have locked in their picks.

College GameDay Week 10 Picks

Joined by guest picker, Notre Dame fan and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, here is who Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are taking today...

Oregon at Ohio State

Desmond Howard: Ohio State

Nick Saban: Ohio State

Pat McAfee: Ohio State

Jason Sudeikis: Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State

UCLA at Minnesota

Desmond Howard: Minnesota

Nick Saban: Minnesota

Pat McAfee: UCLA

Jason Sudeikis: UCLA

Kirk Herbstreit: Minnesota

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Desmond Howard: South Carolina

Nick Saban: South Carolina

Pat McAfee: South Carolina

Jason Sudeikis: South Carolina

Kirk Herbstreit: South Carolina

Texas at Missouri

Desmond Howard: Texas

Nick Saban: Texas

Pat McAfee: Missouri

Jason Sudeikis: Texas

Kirk Herbstreit: Missouri

Kentucky at Tennessee

Desmond Howard: Tennessee

Nick Saban: Tennessee

Pat McAfee: Kentucky

Jason Sudeikis: Tennessee

Kirk Herbstreit: Tennessee

Georgia at Ole Miss

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Nick Saban: Georgia

Pat McAfee: Ole Miss

Jason Sudeikis: Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia

Alabama at LSU

Desmond Howard: LSU

Nick Saban: Alabama

Pat McAfee: LSU

Jason Sudeikis: LSU

BYU at Utah

Desmond Howard: Utah

Nick Saban: Utah

Pat McAfee: BYU

Jason Sudeikis: Utah

Kirk Herbstreit: Utah

Miami at Notre Dame

Desmond Howard: Miami

Nick Saban: Notre Dame

Kirk Herbstreit: Notre Dame

Jason Sudeikis: Notre Dame

Pat McAfee: Notre Dame

Who We Like in College Football's Week 10 Games

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Utah over BYU. Home field advantage and an inspired defense get the better of a BYU offense that isn’t running the ball as well as it could.

Texas over Missouri. It won’t be Arch Manning as much as the Longhorns’ pass rush and run stop that pulls this out on the road.

Alabama over LSU. Lane Kiffin has the defense, but the Crimson Tide has a little more firepower to spread the field.

Ohio State over Oregon. It’s now or never for the Buckeyes’ defense to carry the load and help their green quarterback. Otherwise, their playoff hopes may be toast.

Tennessee over Kentucky. The Vols’ defense and run game could pull off a surprise against the current SEC leaders.

Georgia over Ole Miss. Not having Kewan Lacy could spoil the Rebels’ hopes, but they will test the Bulldog secondary and keep this very close.

Notre Dame over Miami. Malachi Toney’s absence could tilt the balance in the Irish favor, as could a crummy Miami pass defense, but the Hurricanes can run the ball well, too.