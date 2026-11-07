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College GameDay Picks for Week 10: Who is Everyone Picking Today?

Who is everyone on College GameDay picking to win today? Here's who the ESPN show is taking in college football's most important Week 10 games.
James Parks|
USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Ohio State BuckeyesOregon DucksAlabama Crimson TideLSU TigersGeorgia BulldogsOle Miss RebelsBYU CougarsUtah UtesNotre Dame Fighting IrishMiami (FL) HurricanesTexas LonghornsMissouri TigersKentucky WildcatsTennessee VolunteersFlorida GatorsOklahoma Sooners

Now that we know who the selection committee likes and doesn’t like, college football’s contenders know what they have to do in a consequential Week 10 slate on Saturday.

Looking ahead to that action, the boys on College GameDay have locked in their picks.

College GameDay Week 10 Picks

Joined by guest picker, Notre Dame fan and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, here is who Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are taking today...

Oregon at Ohio State

Desmond Howard: Ohio State
Nick Saban: Ohio State
Pat McAfee: Ohio State
Jason Sudeikis: Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State

UCLA at Minnesota

Desmond Howard: Minnesota
Nick Saban: Minnesota
Pat McAfee: UCLA
Jason Sudeikis: UCLA
Kirk Herbstreit: Minnesota

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Desmond Howard: South Carolina
Nick Saban: South Carolina
Pat McAfee: South Carolina
Jason Sudeikis: South Carolina
Kirk Herbstreit: South Carolina

Texas at Missouri

Desmond Howard: Texas
Nick Saban: Texas
Pat McAfee: Missouri
Jason Sudeikis: Texas
Kirk Herbstreit: Missouri

Kentucky at Tennessee

Desmond Howard: Tennessee
Nick Saban: Tennessee
Pat McAfee: Kentucky
Jason Sudeikis: Tennessee
Kirk Herbstreit: Tennessee

Georgia at Ole Miss

Desmond Howard: Georgia
Nick Saban: Georgia
Pat McAfee: Ole Miss
Jason Sudeikis: Georgia
Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia

Alabama at LSU

Desmond Howard: LSU
Nick Saban: Alabama
Pat McAfee: LSU
Jason Sudeikis: LSU

BYU at Utah

Desmond Howard: Utah
Nick Saban: Utah
Pat McAfee: BYU
Jason Sudeikis: Utah
Kirk Herbstreit: Utah 

Miami at Notre Dame

Desmond Howard: Miami
Nick Saban: Notre Dame
Kirk Herbstreit: Notre Dame
Jason Sudeikis: Notre Dame
Pat McAfee: Notre Dame

Who We Like in College Football's Week 10 Games

College GameDay Picks for Week 10: Who is Everyone Picking Today?
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah over BYU. Home field advantage and an inspired defense get the better of a BYU offense that isn’t running the ball as well as it could.

Texas over Missouri. It won’t be Arch Manning as much as the Longhorns’ pass rush and run stop that pulls this out on the road.

Alabama over LSU. Lane Kiffin has the defense, but the Crimson Tide has a little more firepower to spread the field.

Ohio State over Oregon. It’s now or never for the Buckeyes’ defense to carry the load and help their green quarterback. Otherwise, their playoff hopes may be toast.

Tennessee over Kentucky. The Vols’ defense and run game could pull off a surprise against the current SEC leaders.

Georgia over Ole Miss. Not having Kewan Lacy could spoil the Rebels’ hopes, but they will test the Bulldog secondary and keep this very close.

Notre Dame over Miami. Malachi Toney’s absence could tilt the balance in the Irish favor, as could a crummy Miami pass defense, but the Hurricanes can run the ball well, too.

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James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.

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