Skip to main content
College Football HQ

College GameDay Picks for Week 9: Who is Everyone Picking Today?

College football's Week 9 games are about to kick off, and the boys on College GameDay have just revealed their final picks on ESPN.
James Parks|
USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The ninth edition of the 2026 college football season finds two matchups with AP top 25 teams on both sides of the field, and potentially plenty more upheaval in the polls as we close out October, and the boys on College GameDay have locked in their final picks.

Texas Tech and Arizona face off in a critical Big 12 game that could end some team’s College Football Playoff ambitions. Georgia and Florida renew one of the SEC’s great rivalry games, each desperate to avoid a loss for very different reasons.

College GameDay Week 9 Picks

College GameDay Picks for Week 9
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joined by guest picker, Indiana basketball legend Isiah Thomas, here is who Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban are picking today.

Miami at North Carolina

Desmond Howard: Miami
Nick Saban: Miami
Pat McAfee: Miami
Isiah Thomas: Miami
Kirk Herbstreit: Miami

Utah at Cincinnati

Desmond Howard: Utah
Nick Saban: Utah
Pat McAfee: Utah
Isiah Thomas: Utah
Kirk Herbstreit: Utah

Arizona State at BYU

Desmond Howard: BYU
Nick Saban: BYU
Pat McAfee: BYU
Isiah Thomas: BYU
Kirk Herbstreit: BYU

Arizona at Texas Tech

Desmond Howard: Arizona
Nick Saban: Arizona
Pat McAfee: Arizona
Isiah Thomas: Texas Tech
Kirk Herbstreit: Arizona

Northwestern at Oregon

Desmond Howard: Northwestern
Nick Saban: Oregon
Pat McAfee: Northwestern
Isiah Thomas: Northwestern
Kirk Herbstreit: Northwestern

Wisconsin at Iowa

Desmond Howard: Wisconsin
Nick Saban: Iowa
Pat McAfee: Iowa
Isiah Thomas: Iowa
Kirk Herbstreit: Wisconsin

Ohio State at USC

Desmond Howard: USC
Nick Saban: Ohio State
Pat McAfee: Ohio State
Isiah Thomas: Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State

Auburn at Ole Miss

Desmond Howard: Auburn
Nick Saban: Ole Miss
Pat McAfee: Ole Miss
Isiah Thomas: Ole Miss
Kirk Herbstreit: Ole Miss

Florida vs. Georgia

Desmond Howard: Georgia
Nick Saban: Georgia
Pat McAfee: Georgia
Isiah Thomas: Georgia

Minnesota at Indiana

Desmond Howard: Indiana
Nick Saban: Indiana
Kirk Herbstreit: Indiana
Isiah Thomas: Indiana
Pat McAfee: Indiana

Who We Like in College Football's Week 9 Games

College GameDay Picks for Week 9
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame over Navy. Sure, the Irish are a big favorite, but big favorites have been known to fall into traps with bigger games ahead. They host Miami next week.

Arizona over Texas Tech. We’re taking the upset special for a second-straight week. The Red Raiders should run the ball a little better, but the Wildcats can exploit this secondary where it counts.

Iowa over Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes’ defense strangles the resurgent Badger offense in this home Big Ten tilt.

Ole Miss over Auburn. Byrum Brown should run a little on the Rebs, but not enough to make up for Auburn’s other weaknesses.

Georgia over Florida. Whatever ground the Gators can gain running the ball, they’ll lose in the SEC’s worst secondary.

Miami over North Carolina. Bill Belichick’s defense looks a little better this year, but they haven’t faced a colossus like this Hurricane offense yet.

Ohio State over USC. It could be the Buckeyes’ defense that actually holds the line this time as they install a very new quarterback.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.

Home/Picks