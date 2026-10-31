College GameDay Picks for Week 9: Who is Everyone Picking Today?
The ninth edition of the 2026 college football season finds two matchups with AP top 25 teams on both sides of the field, and potentially plenty more upheaval in the polls as we close out October, and the boys on College GameDay have locked in their final picks.
Texas Tech and Arizona face off in a critical Big 12 game that could end some team’s College Football Playoff ambitions. Georgia and Florida renew one of the SEC’s great rivalry games, each desperate to avoid a loss for very different reasons.
College GameDay Week 9 Picks
Joined by guest picker, Indiana basketball legend Isiah Thomas, here is who Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban are picking today.
Miami at North Carolina
Desmond Howard: Miami
Nick Saban: Miami
Pat McAfee: Miami
Isiah Thomas: Miami
Kirk Herbstreit: Miami
Utah at Cincinnati
Desmond Howard: Utah
Nick Saban: Utah
Pat McAfee: Utah
Isiah Thomas: Utah
Kirk Herbstreit: Utah
Arizona State at BYU
Desmond Howard: BYU
Nick Saban: BYU
Pat McAfee: BYU
Isiah Thomas: BYU
Kirk Herbstreit: BYU
Arizona at Texas Tech
Desmond Howard: Arizona
Nick Saban: Arizona
Pat McAfee: Arizona
Isiah Thomas: Texas Tech
Kirk Herbstreit: Arizona
Northwestern at Oregon
Desmond Howard: Northwestern
Nick Saban: Oregon
Pat McAfee: Northwestern
Isiah Thomas: Northwestern
Kirk Herbstreit: Northwestern
Wisconsin at Iowa
Desmond Howard: Wisconsin
Nick Saban: Iowa
Pat McAfee: Iowa
Isiah Thomas: Iowa
Kirk Herbstreit: Wisconsin
Ohio State at USC
Desmond Howard: USC
Nick Saban: Ohio State
Pat McAfee: Ohio State
Isiah Thomas: Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State
Auburn at Ole Miss
Desmond Howard: Auburn
Nick Saban: Ole Miss
Pat McAfee: Ole Miss
Isiah Thomas: Ole Miss
Kirk Herbstreit: Ole Miss
Florida vs. Georgia
Desmond Howard: Georgia
Nick Saban: Georgia
Pat McAfee: Georgia
Isiah Thomas: Georgia
Minnesota at Indiana
Desmond Howard: Indiana
Nick Saban: Indiana
Kirk Herbstreit: Indiana
Isiah Thomas: Indiana
Pat McAfee: Indiana
Who We Like in College Football's Week 9 Games
Notre Dame over Navy. Sure, the Irish are a big favorite, but big favorites have been known to fall into traps with bigger games ahead. They host Miami next week.
Arizona over Texas Tech. We’re taking the upset special for a second-straight week. The Red Raiders should run the ball a little better, but the Wildcats can exploit this secondary where it counts.
Iowa over Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes’ defense strangles the resurgent Badger offense in this home Big Ten tilt.
Ole Miss over Auburn. Byrum Brown should run a little on the Rebs, but not enough to make up for Auburn’s other weaknesses.
Georgia over Florida. Whatever ground the Gators can gain running the ball, they’ll lose in the SEC’s worst secondary.
Miami over North Carolina. Bill Belichick’s defense looks a little better this year, but they haven’t faced a colossus like this Hurricane offense yet.
Ohio State over USC. It could be the Buckeyes’ defense that actually holds the line this time as they install a very new quarterback.
James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.