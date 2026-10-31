College GameDay Picks for Week 9: Who is Everyone Picking Today?

The ninth edition of the 2026 college football season finds two matchups with AP top 25 teams on both sides of the field, and potentially plenty more upheaval in the polls as we close out October, and the boys on College GameDay have locked in their final picks.

Texas Tech and Arizona face off in a critical Big 12 game that could end some team’s College Football Playoff ambitions. Georgia and Florida renew one of the SEC’s great rivalry games, each desperate to avoid a loss for very different reasons.

College GameDay Week 9 Picks

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Joined by guest picker, Indiana basketball legend Isiah Thomas, here is who Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban are picking today.

Miami at North Carolina

Desmond Howard: Miami

Nick Saban: Miami

Pat McAfee: Miami

Isiah Thomas: Miami

Kirk Herbstreit: Miami

Utah at Cincinnati

Desmond Howard: Utah

Nick Saban: Utah

Pat McAfee: Utah

Isiah Thomas: Utah

Kirk Herbstreit: Utah

Arizona State at BYU

Desmond Howard: BYU

Nick Saban: BYU

Pat McAfee: BYU

Isiah Thomas: BYU

Kirk Herbstreit: BYU

Arizona at Texas Tech

Desmond Howard: Arizona

Nick Saban: Arizona

Pat McAfee: Arizona

Isiah Thomas: Texas Tech

Kirk Herbstreit: Arizona

Northwestern at Oregon

Desmond Howard: Northwestern

Nick Saban: Oregon

Pat McAfee: Northwestern

Isiah Thomas: Northwestern

Kirk Herbstreit: Northwestern

Wisconsin at Iowa

Desmond Howard: Wisconsin

Nick Saban: Iowa

Pat McAfee: Iowa

Isiah Thomas: Iowa

Kirk Herbstreit: Wisconsin

Ohio State at USC

Desmond Howard: USC

Nick Saban: Ohio State

Pat McAfee: Ohio State

Isiah Thomas: Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State

Auburn at Ole Miss

Desmond Howard: Auburn

Nick Saban: Ole Miss

Pat McAfee: Ole Miss

Isiah Thomas: Ole Miss

Kirk Herbstreit: Ole Miss

Florida vs. Georgia

Desmond Howard: Georgia

Nick Saban: Georgia

Pat McAfee: Georgia

Isiah Thomas: Georgia

Minnesota at Indiana

Desmond Howard: Indiana

Nick Saban: Indiana

Kirk Herbstreit: Indiana

Isiah Thomas: Indiana

Pat McAfee: Indiana

Who We Like in College Football's Week 9 Games

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Notre Dame over Navy. Sure, the Irish are a big favorite, but big favorites have been known to fall into traps with bigger games ahead. They host Miami next week.

Arizona over Texas Tech. We’re taking the upset special for a second-straight week. The Red Raiders should run the ball a little better, but the Wildcats can exploit this secondary where it counts.

Iowa over Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes’ defense strangles the resurgent Badger offense in this home Big Ten tilt.

Ole Miss over Auburn. Byrum Brown should run a little on the Rebs, but not enough to make up for Auburn’s other weaknesses.

Georgia over Florida. Whatever ground the Gators can gain running the ball, they’ll lose in the SEC’s worst secondary.

Miami over North Carolina. Bill Belichick’s defense looks a little better this year, but they haven’t faced a colossus like this Hurricane offense yet.

Ohio State over USC. It could be the Buckeyes’ defense that actually holds the line this time as they install a very new quarterback.