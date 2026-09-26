College GameDay Picks College Football’s Winners and Losers in Week 4 Games

College football wraps up the month of September with its Week 4 action getting underway in an active Saturday slate with a dozen ranked teams playing each other on the same field , and now the guys on College GameDay have revealed their predictions.

A ton of consequential games in the SEC and Big Ten will give AP top 25 voters plenty of decisions to make as they eventually reorder the rankings with at least a half dozen teams in the poll losing their games this weekend.

College GameDay Reveals Week 4 Predictions

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Joined by guest picker Johnny Knoxville, here is what Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstret are picking as college football gets underway in Week 4...

South Carolina at Alabama: Everyone likes the Crimson Tide, as expected.

Oklahoma at Georgia: Big questions for the Sooner offense against the Bulldogs on the road, ones that College GameDay doesn’t think Oklahoma has answered yet.

Oregon at USC: Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban prefer the Ducks to rebound and overcome the Trojans’ defense at the Coliseum.

Iowa at Michigan: Saban and McAfee picked the Hawkeyes to win on the road with their strong defense.

Missouri at Mississippi State: Johnny Knoxville joined Herbstreit in taking Mizzou to hand the Bulldogs and Kamario Taylor their first loss of the season.

Texas A&M at LSU: Two SEC rivals desperate to avoid a second-straight loss, with Herbie, Pat, and Saban taking the Tigers to throw a wrench into the Aggies’ languishing playoff hopes.

Ole Miss at Florida: Kewan Lacy is unlikely to appear for the Rebels against a tough Gators defense, and that was enough for Herbstreit to take Florida against the others, who sided with Ole Miss.

Texas at Tennessee: Nick Saban joked that, unlike his last time on Rocky Top, the Volunteers’ goal posts will be safe as he projects the Longhorns will prevail, but Pat McAfee went in another direction, expecting Big Orange to upset Texas.

Who We Like in College Football’s Week 4 Games

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Texas over Tennessee. A narrow favorite in the SEC road opener, the Longhorns will stumble out of the gate on Rocky Top, but have advantages at the skill positions and defensively overall to withstand what the Vols can throw at them.

Georgia over Oklahoma. While the Sooners’ excellent front seven alignment will give the Bulldogs’ offense by far their biggest challenge of this young season, OU has not proven it can move the ball consistently, especially against a D of Georgia’s caliber.

Ole Miss over Florida. The books list the Gators as field goal favorites at home, indicating basically a toss-up, but the Rebels have the best player on the field in quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, even if Florida’s defense will get him a few times.

Michigan over Iowa. Bryce Underwood is winning games with his legs right now until the Wolverines figure out how to attack defenses vertically, but he and the other UM ground threats should be enough to squeeze out a low-scoring win at home.

Oregon over USC. After watching the Trojans’ defense allow Rutgers to repeatedly peel off decent gainers, you suddenly have a lot more confidence in the Ducks to right the ship and put together a win here, even if Jayden Maiava will keep it close enough.

LSU over Texas A&M. It’s danger time for the Aggies, coming off last week’s loss to unranked Kentucky and going into Death Valley, where the Tigers’ defense can feed off the home crowd and throw Marcel Reed’s game plan off early.

Mississippi State over Missouri. Until proven otherwise, we’ll take Kamario Taylor, especially with Ahmad Hardy still out for Mizzou.

College Football Schedule Today: Top Games You Must Watch in Week 4