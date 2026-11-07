College GameDay Crew Unanimously Predicts Winner of Ohio State-Oregon Game

ESPN's College GameDay panel is in complete agreement ahead of one of the biggest Big Ten matchups of Week 10.

One of the biggest games on the Week 10 college football schedule has captured the attention of ESPN's College GameDay crew, and there was no disagreement when it came time to pick a winner.

With No. 12 Ohio State preparing to host No. 23 Oregon on Saturday, the entire College GameDay panel picked the Buckeyes to come away with the victory.

The unanimous prediction adds another layer of intrigue to a matchup with significant implications for the Big Ten standings and the College Football Playoff race.

For Ohio State, Saturday represents an opportunity to strengthen its postseason résumé and remain firmly in the conference championship conversation. Oregon, meanwhile, enters the showdown with a chance to deliver a statement victory and shake up the national picture.

College GameDay Crew Backs Ohio State Against Oregon

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The Buckeyes received a clean sweep from ESPN's College GameDay panel, along with celebrity guest picker Jason Sudeikis, with every member selecting Ohio State to defeat Oregon.

While the unanimous prediction reflects confidence in the Buckeyes, it also puts additional attention on a team facing considerable expectations in front of its home crowd.

Ohio State has long been one of the Big Ten's premier programs, and a victory over a nationally ranked Oregon team would provide another important result as the regular season enters its final stretch.

For Oregon, the lack of support from the GameDay panel provides an opportunity to prove the experts wrong.

The Ducks have an opportunity to change the narrative with a road victory over one of college football's most recognizable programs.

Ohio State-Oregon Game Carries Major Big Ten Implications

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Beyond the predictions, Saturday's matchup could have a lasting impact on the Big Ten's postseason outlook.

With the first College Football Playoff rankings already released, every result involving a ranked team carries additional significance.

Ohio State enters the matchup ranked No. 12, placing the Buckeyes in a position where a victory could help strengthen their case for a playoff berth. A loss, however, could make their path considerably more difficult.

Oregon faces an even greater challenge at No. 23. The Ducks have an opportunity to earn a valuable road victory that could dramatically improve their postseason outlook.

The matchup is also one of several nationally significant games on a loaded Week 10 schedule, giving the selection committee plenty to evaluate heading into its next rankings release.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Oregon

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Ohio State and Oregon are scheduled to kick off Saturday, November 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

The game will be televised nationally on CBS.

Ohio State entered the weekend as an eight-point favorite, according to odds listed by Sports Betting Dime.

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The College GameDay crew has made its position clear, but Oregon will have an opportunity to deliver a very different result on the field.

With conference positioning and playoff implications hanging in the balance, Saturday's showdown could prove to be one of the defining Big Ten games of the season.