ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has been the face of the network's college football coverage for three decades, but his future on "College GameDay" turned murky this week when ESPN publicly shot down a report that a new deal was nearly done.

Front Office Sports reported Wednesday that Herbstreit was closing in on a long-term extension, but an ESPN spokesperson pushed back with a blunt response: "We're not close to an agreement." The network says it's "prepared to engage more directly after the college football season."

Why is ESPN waiting on Herbstreit?

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Herbstreit's ESPN contract, which covers his "GameDay" seat and his spot beside Chris Fowler on the network's top Saturday game, expires after this season. The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported in September that ESPN planned to hold off until the season ends, so the statement confirms a timeline already in place.

ESPN is handling Troy Aikman the same way. The network gave Joe Buck a six-year extension reportedly worth more than $100 million before the NFL season, but Aikman's deal remains unresolved.

Still, nothing suggests ESPN wants to move on. The network holds College Football Playoff rights through the 2031 season, and Herbstreit calls the national championship game every January. Pushing talks to the offseason looks like a negotiating stance rather than a search for a replacement.

Herbstreit's Amazon deal and "GameDay" workload

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Herbstreit's other employer already acted. Prime Video extended him in September as its "Thursday Night Football" analyst on a multi-year deal reportedly worth more than $10 million per season, though Amazon kept an out if Rams coach Sean McVay becomes available.

Herbstreit calls an NFL game Thursday night, then flies private to "GameDay" on Saturday morning and ESPN's top game later that day. He admitted the strain on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast in August.

"It's hard to do all three, man," Herbstreit said. "I don't know. I have one year left on all three jobs this fall. I've never been a free agent."

He considered dropping "GameDay" in recent years, but Pat McAfee's arrival changed his outlook. "I've never had more fun on the show in 29 years," Herbstreit said in 2025.

Is Herbstreit's "GameDay" seat secure?

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Herbstreit has been the show's longest-serving member since Lee Corso retired after Week 1 of the 2025 season, and this fall marks his 30th year at the desk alongside host Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, McAfee and Nick Saban.

The former Ohio State quarterback also moved quickly this week to explain that his cameo in a viral SEC Shorts video mocking ESPN's playoff coverage was a paid sponsorship. "I have a relationship with Renasant and they use me on all of SEC Shorts' weekly clips," he said.

ESPN's smartest move is to get a deal done once the national championship wraps. Herbstreit said in August he's "not close to being done yet," and no one else at the network can fill both his studio and booth roles on Saturdays.