With three straight national championships to its credit, the Big Ten has been elite in recent college football action. But with perennial favorite Ohio State stumbling and Indiana and UCLA both taking losses in Week 12, the league is in a bit of flux. It's not an issue for college football analyst David Pollack, who recently discussed his top team in the Big Ten on the See Ball, Get Ball podcast.

Pollack's Big Ten Favorite

"If you're saying who's playing the best right now, I don't think it's debatable," said Pollack. "It's clearly Oregon."

"This is a weird year, but I think we're sitting at a good chance for that recalibration where the Big Ten is not going to win another championship," admitted Pollack. "But the team that we all thought at the beginning of the year-- Oregon who had a chance to win that league and win the championship, [is] very much right in the mix."

Is Oregon the Best Team in the Big Ten Right Now?@oregonfootball @BrentRollinsPhD pic.twitter.com/jMlu1YhO4U — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) November 23, 2026

Oregon's Wild Ride

Oregon has had a bizarre season, opening with a near-loss to Boise State in Week 1, followed by a 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State in Week 2. QB Dante Moore suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 against USC. Backup Dylan Raiola struggled mightly in a Week 5 loss to UCLA, going 6 for 19 passing for 43 yards and a pair of interceptions.

After a 21-10 loss to Illinois on October 24th, many wrote off the Ducks. But Oregon got hot and saw the rest of the conference stumble significantly. Now, at 8-3, the Ducks have a 66% chance of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff per ESPN's FPI ratings. That's the best odds in the conference and leaves the Ducks as the likely standard bearer for the league.

The Big Ten's Title Hopes

As for the Big Ten's chances at a title, ESPN gives Oregon just a 6.3% chance of creating the CFP title game-- and a 2.7% chance to win the championship. Both of those estimates are the best odds for any team in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Georgia has a nearly coin-toss shot (42%) at reaching the title game, while Notre Dame (36.7%) tops one-in-three odds to reach the championship.

The move to a 24-team Playoff may impact the Big Ten's future. Ohio State-- even after a fourth loss-- would still be a strong competitor in such a field and Oregon could well be headed for a home game given their current position. In the moment, the Ducks are merely the league's best shot-- as David Pollack discussed.