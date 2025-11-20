David Pollack predicts final score, winner of Missouri-Oklahoma matchup
Oklahoma’s defense has become one of the most disruptive units in college football, and it will face another tough test Saturday when the No. 8 Sooners host No. 22 Missouri in Norman. Both teams are fresh off wins, and both rely heavily on running games that could determine how long either program stays in the College Football Playoff conversation.
Missouri enters the matchup at 7-3, led by running back Ahmad Hardy, who erupted for 300 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 49-27 win over Mississippi State.
Oklahoma, 8-2, leaned on a strong defensive performance to beat Alabama 23-21 and continue its late-season surge under head coach Brent Venables.
The Sooners allow just 82.2 rushing yards per game, ranking fourth nationally. Missouri averages 241.7 yards on the ground, sixth-best in the FBS. The strength-on-strength battle has drawn wide attention, including from college football analyst David Pollack, who broke down the matchup on his See Ball Get Ball podcast this week.
David Pollack Backs Oklahoma to Win Behind Defense and Field Position
Pollack focused on the Sooners’ defense as the key to victory. “They’re going to get challenged,” he said. “Can they find a way to create some balance? Whatever it is, all I’m focusing on is Oklahoma. Their defense will absolutely set them up in some good spots.”
He emphasized that Oklahoma needs to finish drives instead of settling for field goals. “I know your kicker wears short shorts, and I know he’s good and he makes them, but stop kicking field goals,” Pollack said with a laugh. “If you want to be a great team, you need to take care of business (in the red zone).”
Pollack picked Oklahoma to beat Missouri 27-17, noting that the Sooners’ defense should control the line of scrimmage and generate turnovers. “The offense needs to show me a little bit more progression,” he added, “but I got the Sooners, 27-17.”
He also pointed out the challenge facing Missouri’s young quarterback, Matt Zollers, who has made only two starts. “If you’re going to beat Oklahoma, you’ve got to make big plays in the passing game,” Pollack said. “You’ve got to take advantage of their aggressiveness.”
For Missouri to stay close, Hardy’s production will be vital. Pollack described the Tigers’ one-two punch at running back as one of the best in the country, praising their ability to break tackles and gain yards after contact. Still, he questioned whether Missouri can consistently move the ball against Oklahoma’s top-ranked red zone defense.
The Sooners will host Missouri at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.